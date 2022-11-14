'Absolutely anybody': Dan Hooker wants quick back up at UFC 284 in Perth, not fussed on opponent

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to fight next February in Australia following his TKO win at the weekend.

Fresh from a special win, Dan Hooker wants to fight close to home and soon.

For Hooker, who returned to the lightweight division and winning ways with his comprehensive TKO victory over Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 in New York on Sunday (NZ time), that means fighting on a quick back up in Perth on February 12.

“I feel like I deserve to fight on the first card back down my way,” the Auckland-based Hooker told reporters at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference.

Frank Franklin II/AP Dan Hooker celebrates his victory over Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 in New York.

“I feel like I’ve done enough to earn a spot on that card,” Hooker said. “I said (I’ll fight) absolutely anyone that wants to come down there and fight on that date.”

The blockbuster UFC 284 Perth card will be headlined by Australia’s UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski stepping up – in a bid to become a double champion – against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and also features middleweight contender Robert Whittaker against Paulo Costa.

“It’ll be good to train with my training partner, Alexander Volkanovski, for that date, for that card. So any man for that date,” Hooker said.

Hooker (22-12), suffered a first-round submission defeat to Makhachev last October before dropping in weight, to the featherweight division, only to be knocked out in the opening round of his bout against Arnold Allen in March.

There have also been other challenges in Hooker’s career over the last couple of years such as disrupted fight preparations due to New Zealand’s Covid-19 restrictions and being stuck out of the country and away from his family due to the MIQ voucher system. So it’s little wonder his latest victory, against Puelles, meant so much.

Sky Sport NZ superstar Israel Adesanya loses by TKO in UFC 281 in New York.

“That was special to me,” Hooker said. “Obviously to prove it to everyone and stuff like that, but it was special to me because I did take everything for granted.

“I took going to the gym every day for granted,” he said. I took being surrounded by my training partners and the best coaches of the world, I took it for granted.

“I can admit that,” Hooker said. “And it wasn’t until I had those people taken away from me, that I was on my own and stuck away from them and doing it under those circumstances, that I realised how much those people really meant to me.”

Frank Franklin II/AP Dan Hooker lands a high kick on Claudio Puelles at Madison Square Garden.

The tough Kiwi has forged a career out of taking the fights nobody else wants and Hooker is happy to stick with that formula in Perth. It will also mean the City Kickboxing fighter is in camp over the summer Christmas and New Year period.

He isn’t worried about who he fights in Perth, he just wants to fight in his own part of the world.

“The best name that puts his hand up for that date is going to get it,” Hooker said. “I’ll fight absolutely anybody, just like my entire career. I want to fight the best.”