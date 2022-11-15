'The itch will come back': UFC lightweight Brad Riddell taking extended break from the Octagon

NZ superstar Israel Adesanya loses by TKO in UFC 281 in New York.

Following two lacklustre performances, UFC lightweight contender Brad Riddell is taking an indefinite break from fighting.

Riddell burst onto the UFC scene with four straight wins to earn himself a top 15 ranking but his first-round submission defeat, at the hands of Brazilian Renato Moicano, at UFC 281 inside Madison Square Garden in New York over the weekend, was his third straight loss.

“I’m going to step away from competing in MMA for a good while until the fire to compete comes back,” Riddell announced on Tuesday.

Brendon Ratnayake/Photosport Brad Riddell is taking an indefinite break from fighting following two lacklustre performances in the UFC.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, as this is what I’ve done my entire life and fighting was my first love,” Riddell said. “But sometimes you just have to face it.”

Surfing legend and UFC fan Kelly Slater was one of dozens of high-profile athletes to pay credit to Riddell, suggesting it was time for a surf.

Slater previously gave surfing lessons to Riddell, Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg when the trio were stuck in the US due to New Zealand’s MIQ voucher system.

Frank Franklin II/AP Brad Riddell eats a left hand from Renato Moicano at UFC 281 in New York.

The Christchurch-born and bred fighter, suffered a first-round submission loss to Jalin Turner in July, on the back of a third-round TKO defeat to Rafael Fiziev last December.

“I’m not performing close to my capability, and it’s a dangerous job if you’re not fully present.

“I’ve been training hard for 15 years, in and out of camps with not enough rest or balance and it’s massively taken its physical and mental toll on me,” the 31-year-old said.

Every year since he was 17, Riddell, who turned professional at the tender age of 18, has fought at least once annually, and often multiple times per year.

Handout/Getty Images Kiwi fighter Brad Riddell won his first four fights in the UFC.

The City Kickboxing fighter has revealed that he has not felt himself during his fight camps for his last two fights but was optimistic fighting at Madison Square Garden on the prelims of a blockbuster card where Alex Pereira lifted the UFC middleweight belt from Adesanya, would reignite his desire to fight.

“I wanted to have one last crack at MSG to see if the feelings from the last camp were just one-off, but sadly they were not,” Riddell posted to social media.

A former kickboxing and Muay Thai champion who has fought all over the globe, Riddell goes by the nickname Quake to recognise the struggles of his home city Christchurch during the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

Riddell will also go under the knife for some overdue surgeries during the break.

Known for his elite striking and fight IQ, Riddell is already a high-level coach and cornerman.

Before he made his UFC debut, Riddell would appear in the corner of his training partner and now UFC featherweight champion, Australian Alex Volkanovski.

“I will keep training and teaching, but my energy that was all consumed by the sport will be directed at my family,” Riddell said. “The itch will come back, but a long time off is needed.”