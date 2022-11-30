'I'm an abnormal alien': Why Tyson Fury can't let go of boxing

Colourful world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has likened himself to “an abnormal alien” as he outlined the motivation behind his latest comeback.

Fury defends his WBC belt against fellow Brit Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (NZT).

Fury has had several retirements and a failure to negotiate a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, or a British superfight against Anthony Joshua looked like it may see him hang up his gloves for good.

SKY SPORT ARENA 'Walking in Memphis' becomes 'Walking in Vegas' for the singing heavyweight champ.

But Fury, 34, said he found the fight game irresistible after failed attempts to be a true homebody.

READ MORE:

* Back Chat: Promoter David Higgins on taking risks and thanking Samoan bouncers

* Sonny Bill Williams considers retirement after shock KO defeat to Kiwi MMA veteran Mark Hunt

* Jake Paul's stunning rise up boxing's money ranks



“I need this,” Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) said on the MMA Hour as he readied to face Chisora for the third time.

“I need this more than I ever thought I’d ever need something and I still have a lot to give, so here we are giving again. Giving more blood.

“I need it mentally, physically, emotionally ... I’m not ready to let it go right now. Hopefully, it’s going to be in the short distant future there’s going to be a time where I’m ready to let it go, but I ain’t ready to let it go right now.

“I was watching Larry Holmes last night, and he was 43 years old, still kicking ass. I’m only 34, so there’s still plenty left in the tank. For now, I’m not ready to let it go, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Tom Dulat/Getty Images Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have a bit of history heaidng into their latest fight.

Fury said boredom had eventually characterised his few short breaks as he came to the realisation that he simply wasn’t “a normal person”.

“I was at home, I did everything I wanted to do. I wanted to spend some time with my family. I wanted to be that father. The kids, the school runs and all that, the dog, I wanted to do all that sort of stuff.

“Then I realised that’s for normal people, and I’m anything but a normal person. I’m like an abnormal alien. I only thrive when I’m in training camp for a fight. I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the future when that is not an option any more. I’m pretty f…ed up, I think.

“I’m very worried because I can’t let go just like most of the great champions throughout history. Look at Floyd Mayweather. The guy’s 45 years old taking fights against YouTubers and stuff because he can’t let it go.

“It’s a very difficult thing to let it go. Very difficult.”