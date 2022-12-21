Joseph Parker v Bryant Jennings on the cards

Veteran American heavyweight Bryant Jennings is being touted as Joseph Parker’s next opponent for a fight in Britain early next year.

Parker’s British promoters Boxxer and his New Zealand management at Duco Boxing have been tight-lipped on who Parker might fight as he looks to rebound from his first knockout loss, an 11th round stoppage at the hands of giant Brit Joe Joyce in Manchester last September.

But Parker’s old foe Derek Chisora is a regular sparring partner of Jennings and has put out a fight poster of Parker and Jennings on his social media outlets.

The highly respected and durable Jennings, 38, shapes as a worthy route back for Parker, one he would be expected to win though it would come with a test.

Jennings would come with some ring rust - he hasn’t fought since July 2019 when he suffered a unanimous points loss to Joyce over 12 gruelling rounds in London – but he is a crafty operator who always presents himself in top physical condition.

Jennings is 24-4 with some big names on his resume.

He took Wladimir Klitschko the distance in a world title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2015 and lost a subsequent bout to hard-hitting Cuban Luis Ortiz via a seventh round knockout.

His other loss came at the hands of Colombian Oscar Rivas in early 2019.

Apart from Joyce, Parker and Jennings have three other opponents in common - Bowie Tupou, Daniel Martz and Alexander Dimitrenko - both recording victories against that trio.

Parker, with his record now at 30-3, is in Britain, ramping up a training camp with coach Andy Lee.

The 30-year-old Parker is looking to fight his way back up the rankings. He sits at No 8 with the WBO where he is a former champion, and at No 10 with the WBC.

Jennings’ inactivity means he doesn’t feature in the top 15 of the four major sanctioning bodies.