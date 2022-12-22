Joseph Parker returns against British cruiserweight

Joseph Parker is back in the ring in Manchester in January.

Joseph Parker will return to action against British cruiserweight Jack "One Smack" Massey in Manchester on January 22.

Massey will step up to the heavyweight division for the first time, after a successful career as a cruiserweight with 20 wins and one loss. He holds the IBO’s world cruiserweight title, a belt Shane Cameron fought for in 2012, losing to Australian Danny Green.

It appears to be an underwhelming match-up for Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion who is still in the top 10 with the WBC and WBO. But it keeps him busy, coming off his knockout loss to Joe Joyce in September that dropped his record to 30-3.

SKY SPORT A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

Parker returns to the scene of that loss with the fight being held in Massey’s local stadium at the Manchester Arena.

It’s an undercard fight on a promotion headlined by Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith in a British middleweight contest.

Cruiserweights fight up to a 90.7kg limit. Parker weighed in at a career-high 115.84kg against Joyce.

The last time Parker fought a pumped-up cruiserweight, he destroyed American Shawndell Winters in Texas with a fifth round knockout victory.

Massey, who has 11 knockout victories, is eager, saying: “I don’t shy away from a challenge.”

He will no doubt pack on some weight but faces a massive examination against Parker’s beef and power.

All the external pressure will be on Parker as he looks to start the new year on a winning note.

"Local lad Jack Massey has been begging me for this fight against Joseph Parker. He has got huge support in Manchester, and now he'll be fighting one of the biggest names in boxing,” Ben Shalom, Parker’s British promoter at Boxxer, said as he announced the bout.

"Parker is coming back after his fight of the year contender with Joe Joyce and will want to show exactly what he is all about.

“It will be very interesting to see how Parker reacts against a hometown favourite."