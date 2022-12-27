Joseph Parker reveals his wish list

Joseph Parker is back in training for a January fight in Manchester.

Joseph Parker has revealed his wish list as he looks to get his heavyweight career back on track.

Parker has a January 22 fight against English cruiserweight Jack Massey in Manchester next up, but he has bigger things on his mind in what he hopes will be a busy 2023.

"It would be nice to get a rematch with Anthony Joshua, a rematch with Dillian Whyte and probably in the future, a rematch with Joe Joyce,” Parker told SecondsOut, with a hit-list of British opponents that screams redemption for the only three defeats on his 30-3 pro record.

SKY SPORT A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

"I like to fight those guys that I lost to. Before I flew here, and before I locked in this fight, my manager put in a message to Joshua's team and asked if they wanted to have a rematch.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker returns against British cruiserweight

* The big questions for Joseph Parker following his crushing knockout defeat to Joe Joyce



"We had no reply. But we're still trying to chase those fights, those rematches, and it would be awesome if we can. It's just up to each fighter and their team."

Parker is also keen to take on American Michael Hunter, a name that was in the mix for January before negotiations fell over and Massey put his hand up to take on Parker.

Parker knows he must dispose of Massey impressively as he looks to rebound from his first knockout date at the hands of Joyce in September.

He believes Manchester fighter Massey, 20-1 with 11 knockouts and the IBO world cruiserweight title to his name, will still provide a worthy challenge.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker needs to bounce back strongly from the beating he took at the hands of Joe Joyce.

‘“Massey wanted to take the fight and lock it in fast,” Parker told Boxing Social.

“He’s tough and he’s got balls … he doesn’t shy from challenges. He’s keen to show his people what he can do in the heavyweight division. He’s not really small, and he comes to fight.

“He will be thinking he is going to make a statement in front of his home people, but he won’t. If we can finish him early that would be nice.

“I have to win, or it will be a very, very tough road back … tougher than it is now.”

Parker, the 30-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion, said he had healed well from the demanding fight against Joyce where he took a battering and there were no mental scars or physical issues.

He reiterated his desire to fight anyone, anywhere at any time.

“For me, it’s nice to have a fight locked in to start 2023 early. I want to stay much busier than in 2022,” Parker told Boxing Social.

“I’m focussed on putting in the work to be the best I can.

“I feel if I can get a few good wins I can get back in the mix.”