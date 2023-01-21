Joseph Parker v Jack Massey: Kiwi heavyweight and the 'pickpocket' risk

Joseph Parker knows he can stretch his career with a good win over Jack Massey.

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Jack Massey. Where: Manchester Arena, England. When: Sunday morning (NZT).

Joseph Parker knows he can’t be a hit and run victim in Manchester on Sunday as he looks to get his boxing career back on track.

Parker fights Britain’s Jack Massey at the Manchester Arena in a challenge that couldn’t be more contrasting to his September loss to Joe Joyce at the same venue.

Parker eventually fell victim to Joyce’s massive frame and relentless power, suffering an 11th round knockout – the first KO defeat of the former WBO heavyweight champion’s career.

Massey is a totally different proposition, a natural cruiserweight who has jumped at the chance to go up a weight division to take on what he sees as a vulnerable Parker.

The 29-year-old believes he can make up for the size and power difference by using his speed and manoeuvrability.

“Parker works in spurts. I need to pickpocket him when he’s not working and steal those rounds. It’s a points game,” Massey said, believing the fight will go the full 10 rounds and be in the judges’ hands.

He plans to keep busy and feels his deceptive hitting and combinations can do the necessary damage.

“With cruiserweights, it's more snappy power while heavyweights knock you off balance with their power. I think that will faze him … it’s about punches in bunches, a lot of volume.”

Julian Finney/Getty Images Jack Massey intends to keep busy with a hit and move style against Joseph Parker.

Parker, 31, is delighted to get back in the ring so quickly to make up for a loss that cost him a big move in the WBO rankings that would have put him within touching distance of another title fight.

He hopes Massey will provide a good launching pad for a busy year, though he isn’t taking him lightly and has worked hard to counter what he expects from the local.

“There’s a little bit of a size difference. I feel like he’s going to come in there and box and move,” Parker told Stuff from Manchester.

“There will be occasions where he will try and put it on me. But I’ve prepared for that with very good sparring with partners who used that approach. I’ve prepared for whatever he does, whether he comes forward or boxes and moves.”

All the risks lie with Parker. He simply can’t afford to lose if he wants to remain an elite heavyweight, a position he has held for seven years.

SKY SPORT A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

“For Massey, there’s everything to gain, nothing to lose,” Parker said.

“For me, it’s a must-win. If I don’t win, there are real big questions to ask. Like, do I still have enough to give the sport of boxing, am I good enough? That’s just the truth.”

Without wanting to provide a public explanation seen as an excuse, Parker said there were circumstances that contributed to his loss to Joyce that were beyond his control.

It frustrated him, and he wants to now display the exciting form he did in comprehensively beating Dereck Chisora in their second enthralling fight just over a year ago.

There, he showed good hand speed and some slippery movement, but also an effective stand and deliver approach for much of the fight.

“Taking the approach of being the aggressor, obviously you’re going to take more punches, but you are going to deliver a lot more and cause a lot more damage to your opponent. That’s what I want to do in this fight,” Parker said.

“It would be nice to give a good performance and build on it. But I’m fully focussed on this guy ahead of me. He was begging for this fight, so it shows the confidence he has in himself to come into heavyweight and jump into a big fight like this.

“I’ve seen what he has done, he hasn’t really been hurt. He wants to prove a point in front of his home crowd which I want to be prepared for.”

Parker is no stranger to the Manchester Arena and knows he won over more fans there with his dismantling of Chisora and courage against Joyce.

“I had Hughie Fury here in 2017 and my last three fights have been here. It’s like, ‘hey, welcome home’. I feel I have picked up my own supporters here which I’m grateful for.”

His good friend, WBC champion Tyson Fury will again be ringside, having worked with Parker and his trainer Andy Lee early in the Kiwi’s preparations.

“It’s been a good camp, I feel like we have put in some good work, and I’ve had some good rounds of sparring. I’m so excited to be going again.”

JOSEPH PARKER

From: New Zealand

Age: 31

Height: 1.93m

Reach: 1.93m

Record: 30-3 (21 KOs)

Rounds boxed: 212

KO%: 63.64

Achievements: Former WBO heavyweight champion (2016-18).

JACK MASSEY

From: Britain

Age: 29

Height: 1.87m

Reach: 1.87m

Record: 20-1 (11 KOs)

Rounds boxed: 94

KO%: 52.38

Achievements: Former IBO cruiserweight champion (2021)