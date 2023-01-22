Joseph Parker fails to impress in points win over Jack Massey

Kiwi too strong for Brit in Manchester but can't get the KO he wanted.

Joseph Parker got the win but fell short of the performance he wanted – and needed - as he claimed a unanimous points victory over Britain's Jack Massey in Manchester on Sunday.

Parker won 96-93, 97-92, 97-93 on the judges’ cards as the fight went the full 10 rounds without Parker being able to deliver the explosive finish he so desperately sought to push his cause.

The scores were generous to Massey, though the pumped-up cruiserweight displayed plenty of courage and an improved attacking approach over the back half of the fight as Parker became frustrated.

LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER Joseph Parker dominated Jack Massey without being able to finish him off in Manchester.

Parker enjoyed a 14kg weight advantage, coming in at a trim 112kg to be around his usual fighting weight, and managed to bully Massey around for long periods, scoring at will when he had his smaller opponent on the ropes and in the corners.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker v Jack Massey: Kiwi heavyweight resets retirement clock

* Joseph Parker v Jack Massey: Kiwi heavyweight and the 'pickpocket' risk

* Live: Joseph Parker v Jack Massey - Kiwi heavyweight returns at Manchester Arena



But the knockout needed never eventuated as Massey clung on, sometimes too long for the referee’s liking who docked him a point in the eighth round.

It was all a bit underwhelming for long periods.

Parker’s British trainer Andy Lee had demanded a “spectacular” performance from Parker on the back of his knockout loss to giant Brit Joe Joyce in late September, and his own frustrations were evident after the fight, accusing Massey of negative tactics.

“It’s a rebuilding process, and it’s very hard against someone being so negative. We saw good exchanges at the end, but it was too little,” Lee said of the often labourious fight, though admitting Parker needed to be “shaper with everything”.

Boxxer Jack Massey handled Joseph Parker's punches to see out the distance in Manchester.

It will be interesting to see what now can be lined up for the 31-year-old former WBO champion who has expressed a desire to stay busy in 2023 as he looks to rebuild.

He was as supporting act on the Chris Eubank Jr-Liam Smith undercard in Manchester, a big drop from the headline status he usually enjoys.

He has stated a willingness for rematches with Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua and Joyce - the only three fighters to have beaten him - but there are other worthy opponents lurking on the tier below the very top of an increasingly deep division, including mouthy American Michael Hunter.

None will have seen anything much to fear on the basis of this latest effort from Parker who goes to 31-3, but still has questions lingering over his power.

His last knockout victory came in March 2020, against another cruiserweight, American Shawndell Winters, in Dallas.

Parker signalled his intentions from the opening bell, leaping out to collect Massey with two leading lefts and put him on the ropes where the 29-year-old stayed for long periods of the fight.

With time to load up Parker was able to find space behind Massey’s high guard and redden his face.

But he wasn’t able to stop Massy when that was what was needed and being unable to back up his considerable size and experience advantages seemed to weigh on the Kiwi as the rounds ticked by.

Massey hung tough, surviving a Parker uppercut in the sixth round, and growing confidence as the fight wore on, though he never troubled Parker at all with his best shots.

There was a case to hand Parker virtually every round as the fight as fought up close for long periods, though Massey did land a few clean blows.

Parker lacked attacking alternatives to set up the big punches and that ultimately cost him the big result required.

Massey, who finished with a cut over his left eye, will see his survival over 10 rounds against a top 10 heavyweight as a personal victory.