Joseph Parker v Jack Massey: Kiwi heavyweight owns up to underwhelming win

Kiwi too strong for Brit in Manchester but can't get the KO he wanted.

Joseph Parker was offering few excuses for an underwhelming win against Britain's Jack Massey in Manchester that did little to boost his standing in the world heavyweight ranks.

Needing a statement performance against regular cruiserweight Massey, Parker was taken the full 10 rounds to score an unanimous points win (96-93, 97-92, 97-93) against a rival 14kg lighter.

Parker sounded as frustrated as his coach Andy Lee and supporters as he reflected on an indifferent performance that leaves his power and tactics under inevitable scrutiny after failing to record a knockout.

Boxxer Jack Massey landed a few decent blows to Joseph Parker.

“It’s not an exciting win, it’s not the way we were supposed to win,” Parker told Stuff after the fight that took his record to 31-3 and at least put a W next to his name following his knockout loss to Joe Joyce at the same venue last September.

“You are always frustrated after a fight, knowing I could have done this, I could have done that. At the end of the day it’s nice to be back on winning ways.

“He had a very good game plan of moving, and I know exactly what he did. It was difficult to chase him down. I used to have similar plans in the past.”

Parker admitted he struggled to land strong distance punches against that expected manouverability of the lighter of Massey, but also had difficulty countering his opponent’s unwillingness to engage at close range.

Massey frequently clinched and, after repeated warnings from the referee, was deducted a point in the eighth round.

LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER Joseph Parker struggled with his range at times against the movement of Jack Massey

“The ref was saying there was a lot of holding. Look, there was a little bit of holding from my side but most of it was from Jack and that meant we didn’t really fight on the inside," Parker explained.

“So there’s a lot of work to be done with my inside fighting … instead of holding or throwing little punches, there should be more work.”

In his recent wins against Dereck Chisora and his loss to Joyce, inside fighting was a feature of three absorbing contests. Parker felt that was because those bigger men were comfortable taking and delivering punishment toe-to-toe. Massey had celverly avoided that.

“Maybe I could have created opportunities, and against Chisora and Joyce there was a lot more inside work. I have to get back to that, but both fighters have to be willing to throw while they are in close.”

Boxxer Joseph Parker worked the body and the head of Jack Massey for a points win in Manchester.

After heading to Britain last December to train and missing Christmas, New Year and his 31st birthday at home, Parker was eager to return to his family in Auckland and “remind them I am dad”.

But it might be a short visit. He has reiterated his desire to stay fit and busy in 2023, and notch up victories to get him back into the mix of contenders.

Ironically, he believes this average performance might encourage opponents to take him on rather than avoid he former WBO champion as they have done in the past.

“I want to lock in a fight as soon as possible, I want to get back out there straight away,” Parker said, planning talks with his British promoter Ben Shalom at Boxxer before he gets on a flight to Auckland.

Parker felt March, April or May would be possible for a return to action.

Lee knows here is plenty of work to do with Parker.

“More of everything,” he said when asked what he would like to see in terms of improvements from Parker moving forward.

“I think he’s just beginning again.”