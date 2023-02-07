Anthony Joshua confirms comeback fight

Anthony Joshua is finally ready to return to the boxing ring.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua launches his comeback with a fight against American boxer Jermaine Franklin in London in April.

Joshua hasn't fought since August, when he lost for a second straight time to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The British fighter had relinquished his WBA, WBO and IBF belts to Usyk in September 2021.

“A New Dawn,'' Joshua wrote in a tweet which contained a poster for the fight against Franklin taking place at the O2 Arena on April 2 (NZT).

DAZN Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua for the second time to retain his heavyweight titles in Jeddah.

Joshua was ringside in November when Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in London. That was his Franklin’s first defeat in 22 pro fights. He has 14 knockout victories.

Joshua has a 24-3 record that has taken a hammering in recent years, starting with his shock loss to Andy Ruiz in New York in June 2019.

This will be the first time in almost seven years and 13 fights that Joshua won’t be fighting for a world title and that his bout isn’t on pay-per-view TV.

The 33-year-old has a new head trainer in American Derrick James, who handles unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, and undisputed super welterweight titleholder Jermell Charlo. James was recently named trainer of the year by WBA at their annual awards.

“Mentally and physically I feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights,” Joshua said.

Franklin is up for the assignment, declaring: “I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the heavyweight division.

“Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world. This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card. I will have win number 22 come April 1. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”