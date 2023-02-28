The Jake Paul verdict: A clown who doesn't belong in professional boxing

Former world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch has delivered a withering verdict on Jake Paul’s boxing abilities following the YouTube influencer’s first defeat.

After six wins against a former basketballer and aging MMA fighters, Paul finally came unstuck when he fronted a legitimate boxer in British cruiserweight Tommy Fury and lost a split points decision in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The true boxing world had been waiting for Paul’s limitations to be exposed and even a modest operator like Fury was able to do that.

Froch, who won the WBC, IBF and WBA belts in a glorious reign from 2008 to 2014, described Paul as “a clown … a white collar boxer who doesn’t deserve to be in professional boxing”.

READ MORE:

* Tommy Fury gets close win over Jake Paul

* Jake Paul is a decent boxer, admits Tyson Fury

* Jake Paul takes next step in boxing journey with Tommy Fury fight

* Jake Paul: I'm the best thing to happen to boxing in a century



“I think he was exposed last night against a novice-pro. He’s talking about winning world titles - never going to happen. You're not good enough. You don't have the ability, skill, mindset - you just know how to make money being a clown. That's what he is, a performing clown. He's not a professional fighter,” Froch, these days an astute boxing analyst for British TV, told BonusCodeBets as Paul’s performance went under the microscope.

“For me Paul has been massively exposed for what he is, an area level fighter, he'd struggle to win an area level fight. He's nowhere near good enough to win a British title and that's being kind.”

Francois Nel/Getty Images Jake Paul’s corner work hard on their fighter between rounds in his points loss to Tommy Fury.

Froch ripped apart Paul’s skill-set based on what he delivered over eight rounds against Fury, in a fight marked by some clean shots but all-too-frequent clinching.

“Jake Paul knows how to throw a bit of a punch, but he doesn't throw it correctly. He's got no balance, his centre of gravity is all wrong, and when he's on his back foot he panics, shuts his eyes, looks for the floor, ducks low and then looks to hold,” Froch explained.

“He does so much wrong. He's a white collar fighter. Jake Paul is a beginner, a white collar type fighter. It was OK, it was competitive at times. Jake landed a few shots, but it was like watching a white collar boxing match. It wasn't the best.

“He doesn't belong in professional fighting. He's a YouTube sensation. Now Tommy has exposed him I think Jake will think Carl Froch is right - he will think he does not belong as a professional or have a right to call himself a professional fighter.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Jake Paul failed to handle Tommy Fury’s accurate jab in Saudi Arabia as his limited fight game was picked apart.

“The only chance he would have is against a retired pro. And that's a small chance. He will not fight me. He's not that stupid.”

There has been talk of Paul fighting Froch and the 45-year-old Brit is up for it, claiming he would destroy Paul inside two rounds on limited training in a bout he believes could attract 80,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“In his head he might think Froch is nine years retired, has silver hair, and is old at 45, and maybe he thinks he can redeem himself for losing. I'd love to fight Jake Paul and smash him to bits,” Froch said.

“I'd need to be in shape to do at least two rounds at a decent pace. Maybe that's giving Jake too much credit. I'd get behind the jab for a minute, throw a few feints, make him react, he'd come in and throw a big overhand right, and I'd time him.

“It would be like taking candy from a baby. Move in close, take the lollipop out of his hand, and place it into my mouth and walk off with the lollipop, walk off with the prize candy. He would not last a round. If he lasted a round I'd be disgusted with myself.

“I'd probably go to the gym for four weeks maximum. That's all I need. That would get my fitness up. I'm already in shape. I'm lean and mean. I don't need to cut weight. I'm round about what he is weighing right now.

“I've got all the experience and natural talent anyway. I would need to get the heart and lungs filled with air and breathing deeper and throw a couple shots on the bag. But not much. It's a walk in the park, a little stroll taking your dog for a walk, taking in scenery. That kind of camp.”

As for Fury, Froch said the half-brother of Tyson Fury, didn’t have a future as a world champion and would be better to reap the money now available down “the celebrity boxing route”.

It’s likely Paul and Fury will have a rematch.