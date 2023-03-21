David Light 'delusional', says WBO champ Lawrence Okolie

David Light has the chance of a lifetime in Manchester this weekend.

Quiet achiever David Light is relishing his underdog status for his WBO cruiserweight world title shot but champion Lawrence Okolie has labelled him “delusional” ahead of their fight in Manchester this weekend.

Aucklander Light (20-0) takes on Britain’s Okolie (18-0) at the Manchester Arena on Sunday morning (NZT) with little to lose other than his unbeaten record, but plenty to gain if he can upset predictions and claim the coveted belt.

Light is hugely motivated to prove the doubters wrong, just as he was when he travelled to Florida late last year to beat American Brandon Glanton to set up this title shot.

"People are always writing me off. Something that I've really started to enjoy is proving people wrong," Light told Sky Sports in the UK, noting his split decision points win over Glanton.

"It was the same thing. I came in as the underdog. I was really the underdog.

"Real credit to the judging of the WBO, they saw it the way I thought it was and gave me the win. I was really stoked for that."

Light says he and trainer Isaac Peach have done their homework on the tall and powerful Okolie and based their preparations around that.

"We've had our eye on Okolie for a few years," Light said. "We knew this was happening, and we've been preparing for it for a few years now. I've known that this is what it was going to be."

Light acknowledged Okolie’s strengths with the Kiwi giving away significant height and reach advantages, but added: "He's got bits that he can be exploited too.

WBO cruiserweight champ[ion Lawrence Okolie will have a significant height and reach advantage of Kiwi David Light.

"He's obviously got a massive right hand, he's got the height and he uses his height. He can avoid danger in that way.

“I expect him to be at his best but I think that we've done what we've needed to do to exploit the weaknesses that we can see.

"My sparring's been awesome and I've had really good guys who have been able to emulate Okolie really well.

"Any tall guy you're going to have to deal with those things and try and get away from his jab and move your head and get in close and when you're close make sure that you really making the most of it. Those are the things that we've been working on with big guys."

Okolie described some of the talk coming out of the New Zealand camp as “delusional”. Peach said Okolie "thinks he’s the man ... and believes his own hype.”

Okolie said he had heard it all before, and it was time to deliver a reality check to Light.

“He’s 20-0 so he’ll obviously be coming with that confidence and belief,” Okolie said of Light in an interview with The Mirror.

“But it’s almost delusion, actually, from him and his camp, some of the stuff they have been saying.

“That lets me know their mindset and sometimes deluded people can cause problems because they don’t understand how things are supposed to go, so you have to teach them.

David Light showed his power with a third round knockout of Australian Trent Broadhurst.

“He’s a grown man and he has been boxing for a long time, but they say stuff that to me sounds so stupid, like ‘No one has tried [this or that against Okolie]’.

“It’s like, people have tried before him knowing this is their world title shot. For the last four years plus every fight has meant something to the other person as well as me, they’ve come to win because they know it could be life-changing.

“But then when they come and stand in front of me they realise it’s not their time, so I have to teach David it’s not his.”

Okolie has been thrilled to have his preparations boosted by training sessions with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Okolie won the vacant WBO belt in 2021 and has defended it twice. He has expressed a desire to try to unify the division before stepping up to heavyweight.

Light is a 2014 Commonwealth Games heavyweight silver medalist. Okolie reached the round of 16 in the heavyweight division at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Okolie has 14 knockouts as a professional.