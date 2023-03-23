Sonny Bill Williams vows to box on, hits out at 'narcissist' Paul Gallen

Sonny Bill Williams is looking for an opponent for his return to the ring, but it won’t be Paul Gallen.

Williams hinted at the prospect of retirement after losing via TKO to Mark Hunt in November, the only loss of his professional career. However, the multi-sport star has decided to box on with a view to returning to full training at the conclusion of Ramadan in a month’s time.

There is no love lost between Williams and Gallen, who have traded barbs for a decade without ever agreeing to an anticipated multi-million dollar fight. Asked if he would attempt to lure Gallen out of retirement in a bid to make it happen, Williams said: “Nothing is off the table.”

“With that guy, I can’t really stand him, the narcissistic type of man,” Williams told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“For me, those types of guys aren’t in my circle. It’s not that I don’t respect what he has done in the sport, but as a man, I wouldn’t ever say we would be friends or let a guy like that in my circle.

“Am I willing to give him a hiding and make some money off it? Of course. But he’s retired, so good on him. He’s done well, he has come out and said he has made all this money and whatever it is, so good on him.

“I respect what he has done in the game, he has been a toiler who has made a lot of money out of boxing through hard work.”

Pressed on whether a deal could finally be brokered to make the event a reality, Williams replied: “It’s not as simple as that. I don’t need him. I have my Creator, I don’t need anyone.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Mark Hunt floored Sonny Bill Williams for a fourth round TKO win in their Sydney fight last November.

“What I’m saying is nothing is off the table when it comes to this space. Any good plan, you’ve got to be versatile in your thinking, you can’t be set in stone. What I would say is I don’t need any of these guys.

“I am my own man, I wake up and the first thing I do is put my head on the ground and say thank you to my Creator for everything I’ve done and have. I’m my own man, I’m not chasing anyone or any fights. I’m just saying part of my journey and growth is getting back into the ring.”

Gallen’s last fight was in November, a unanimous decision win over former Maroons centre Justin Hodges. The premiership-winning Cronulla captain, 41, is said to have grossed $25 million in his last three years of boxing but, even if he could name his price, won’t be tempted into a comeback against “SBW”. Previously, a stumbling block has been the Williams camp’s insistence on a 60-40 split.

“I told everyone in November 2021 what was going to happen,” said Gallen, referring to a Sydney Morning Herald interview in which he predicted Williams would wait until he was over the hill before issuing a genuine challenge.

“I won’t be coming back for this guy, who thinks he deserves more money than me. There’s no chance.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Paul Gallen was too good for Justin Hodges in his last fight.

Williams and Gallen are part of the league commentary team for Nine, the owners of this masthead, but have yet to be rostered on for the same game this season.

A rematch with Hunt could be an avenue the Williams camp attempts to pursue, although an opponent hasn’t been locked in.

“At the end of the day, these guys need me, I don’t need them,” Williams said.

“For me, it’s just part of the journey, if it makes money it makes sense.

“That’s the reality of it. In terms of sitting down and thinking about an opponent, no I haven’t.

“Am I going to get back into the ring? Yes, I am. It’s not me hitting the jackpot, it’s them hitting the jackpot if they fight me.

“That’s my mindset.”