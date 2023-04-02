Unconvincing heavyweight boxing win for Anthony Joshua over Jermaine Franklin

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favor of Joshua.

Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm at the 02 Arena.

A bizarre finish saw the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed Joshua.

READ MORE:

* Liam Messam back in the 'hurt locker' for Fight for Life

* 'Won't be another Tua': David Light's trainer vows to go for broke in world title challenge

* Sonny Bill Williams vows to box on, hits out at 'narcissist' Paul Gallen



It was quickly settled and Joshua’s hand was lifted again to earn him a 25th professional win and keep alive hopes of a “Battle of Britain” with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

“You know me, I try and provide for the fans,” Joshua said after the fight.

“I know who the fans want. The ball’s in [Fury’s] court. I would 100% be honoured to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. I stand here and I say that proudly. That would be an honour.

James Chance/Getty Images Anthony Joshua attempts to punch a ducking Jermaine Franklin.

“So wherever you are, if you’re listening. You know my management. You know my promoter. We’ve had [dialogue] before so let’s continue and hopefully we can get this on sooner than later. We’re not getting any younger.”

The victory took Joshua’s record to 25 wins and three losses, but it was only the third time he had failed to beat an opponent by a knockout.

“There was opportunities there,’’ Joshua said. “You know they were prepared for the fight. I should have knocked him out but what can I say now? It’s done. On to the next.

Joshua described Franklin as a good “duck and dive’’ boxer and said: “When people come to fight me, I think they [muster] up a different kind of energy. I feel like he had a lot of pride. He’s here to prove himself. He ain’t here to roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out, 100%. But in the next 15 years, no one will remember that fight anyway.”

Reaction to Joshua’s win was muted.

The Guardian reported: “This winning performance against Franklin told us nothing new about Joshua. He is a cut above routine opposition but a very long road still stretches before him if he is to become a world heavyweight champion again.’’