Bushwhacker Butch Miller, WWE's Kiwi 'Crocodile Dundee', was a fighter from start to end

NZ wrestlers The Bushwhackers became icons in the World Wrestling Federation.

Bushwhacker Butch overcame club feet to become a world-wide wrestling legend, battled a life-threatening Staph infection in later life and once quipped that he’d barbecued road kill.

Butch, whose real name is Robert Miller, died in hospital in Los Angeles this week after travelling there for Wrestlemania weekend.

The 78-year-old, who was living in retirement at Ōtaki Beach, was a fighter from start to end.

Miller and Bushwhackers tag team partner Luke Williams – who announced his buddy’s passing on Facebook - were inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

Bob Miller - a character who once quipped that Australian movie hero “Crocodile Dundee had nothing on me’’ - was born in Auckland in 1944 but was raised in Wellington.

He told Stuff in a 2006 interview that he had been born with club feet, resulting in surgeries when he was six and then 16.

The painful, near-crippling affliction didn’t stop him entering the ring.

Luke Williams/Facebook Bob 'Butch' Miller (R) with Luke Williams in 2015 after The Bushwhackers, a Kiwi tag team, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Miller competed on the NW New Zealand (later All-Star Pro Wrestling) circuit in 1964, fighting for Kiwi combat sport legend John da Silva.

In the early days, Williams knew Miller as “Bob The Chest’’.

The two Kiwis were enlisted as a tag team by famed New Zealand promoter Steve Rickard for the American tour.

It was the start of a wild ride that continued until 2001.

The Kiwis initially competed on the Canada tour, winning the Stampede International Tag Team Championship in 1974.

They returned home sometimes to take part in New Zealand’s popular wrestling TV programme On the Mat.

But, back in North America, rebranded as The Sheepherders, they competed with great success on the NWA Pacific North West circuit and on Canada’s International All-star Wrestling tour.

They also had two wins in the WWA North American Tag Team Championships in Puerto Rico.

Miller left the circuit after deciding he wanted to live closer to home and fought in Australia for a few years.

‘Butch’ teamed up with Williams again in 1983 to fight as the Sheepherders in the South West Championship Wrestling (SWC) camp where they achieved great success.

Williams recalled in a Facebook tribute that they also performed in Malaysia, Singapore and Japan.

Stuff The Bushwhackers in 2012.

Their profile soared after becoming The Bushwhackers in 1988.

“We were the first ones to wear camo pants and carry a foreign flag into the ring,’’ Miller told Stuff in 2006. “We were one of the most feared tag teams around. We had fun with it - it ws tremendous. When we first arrived it was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening here.’’

The Bushwhackers signed for WWE’s forerunner company in the early 1990s.

At the time professional wrestling was rocked by a steroid scandal and promoter Vince McMahon told the Kiwis his organisation had strict a no-steroid policy.

“We said, ‘We don’t give a s...t mate,’’ Miller told Stuff. “Look at our bodies - we’ve never touched a steroid in our life. In fact growing up in New Zealand, it was nearly a crime to take an aspirin.’’

It was McMahon who turned the Bushwhackers, two wild and toothless characters then in their early 40s, from villains to entertainers.

Miller said in 2006 that he told the promoter “How are going to be crowd favourites with heads like ours?”

They took to the mat wearing combat fatigues and their on-stage swagger included exaggerated arm-swinging and face-licking.

“We filmed these little film clips of us doing silly things, feeding animals, eating pigs in restaurants and checking out lingerie for our mothers.’’

WWE The Bushwhackers in their WWE prime.

The Bushwhackers were fair dinkum grapplers though, winning titles down the decades in a number of arenas, including the International Wrestling Association, Mid-Atlantic Championships, NWA All-Star Wrestling, the World Wrestling Council and Ultimate Championship Wrestling.

“We appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front of the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen,’’ Luke Williams said in his Facebook tribute to Miller.

In 2003, two years after their last pro bout, Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine, rated the Bushwhackers 71st in their list of the top 100 tag teams of all-time.

The Bushwhackers stepped out of the ring at Wrestlemania in 2001, but six months later Miller was struck by his toughest opponent - sepsis.

“It started on my organs and my lungs collapsed just as the ambulance got there,’’ he told Stuff in 2006. “I had tubes down my throat and an iron lung breathing for me for eight weeks. They wrote me off. They said: ‘There is no possible way that he can make it through the weekend’. But obviously that wasn’t meant to be.’’

Miller and his wife retired to New Zealand, initially to Paraparumu Beach, in 2003.

Soon after he had another round of ankle surgery. “My ankles were all over. And I eventually had my ankle joints cut right out. Now I’ve got pins and bars on, got my ankles straightened up and now I can walk around as good as gold.”

Miller continued to work out in the gym for an hour a day in his early years back in New Zealand and was a commissioner for the NZWPW wrestling organisation.

He moved to Ōtaki beach in 2016 with wife Helen.

In 2018, Miller and Williams teamed up for the Ultimate Wrestling Invasion tour of New Zealand, presenting An Evening With The Bushwhackers.

Williams grappled while Muller spun a number of colourful yarns from their heyday.

He told Stuff in 2018 of the time he was in a car which accidentally hit and killed a pig during a road trip in Florida.

Other passengers fainted when Miller suggested taking the road kill home.

“I’m into this thing, guts and all, ripping out with my bare hands. “The Kiwi in me came out big time.

“I singed all the hair off at home and barbecued the pieces that weren’t too damaged by me hitting it.

“They could never forget that, they thought I was the wildest, craziest guy they’d ever seen.

“As far as they were concerned, Crocodile Dundee had nothing on me.’’

Long into retirement, Miller regularly gave sage advice for Kiwi wrestlers hoping to emulate the Bushwhackers’ success.

"We always tell them to get their arse down, their head up and work their butts off,’’ he said.

The Bushwhackers were reunited in LA for Wrestlemania, “neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life,’’ Williams wrote on Facebook.

The bond forged from scores of scrapes in the ring and fun times outside it continued.

“If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong,’’ Williams said. “In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Luke Williams’ daughter to assist Bob Miller’s family with medical bills and funeral expenses.