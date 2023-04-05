Bushwhacker Butch a 'nutjob' with a 'huge soppy heart', family say

The daughters of wrestling superstar Bushwhacker Butch believe he knew he wouldn’t come home from his last trip to Wrestlemania.

Bob “Butch” Miller was one half of Kiwi wrestling duo the Bushwhackers along with Luke Williams. He died on Monday night in Los Angeles after travelling there for Wrestlemania Weekend.

Daughters Sharon Owen-Miller, 54, and Kirstin Leigh Richards, 52, made the decision to turn off the ventilator over Zoom in what has been their “worst nightmare”, Sharon says. “He was 78 but not a well man ... This is not how we wanted it to end.”

“All of a sudden without someone who was so much larger than life, the world has gone really quiet,” Kirstin says.

She felt “really angry” when he decided on the trip to Wrestlemania Weekend. Along with Sharon, she tried to convince him not to go, asking managers and wrestling partner Luke Williams to talk him out of it. But he was determined.

“I think he chose where he wanted to rest, in the place he lived the most. As much as you can get frustrated with him, his first love was wrestling and that was no secret right to the bitter end.”

Supplied Wrestling star Bob "Butch" Miller in Montreal, back in the Sheepherders wrestling days, with daughters Kirstin (right) and Sharon.

The sisters spent their childhoods either being “dragged around the world” for wrestling or missing their dad when he wasn’t home – but they wouldn’t change it.

Kirstin describes her dad as “eccentric” and a “wackjob” who carried the same larger than life personality in and out of the ring, playing practical jokes and wrestling with his daughters, where he invented the iconic face-licking move. He was a jokester who had a “huge soppy heart” as well.

“He would get really emotional about how proud he was of people, he would sing people’s praises. I’ve got messages from him on my phone I will treasure forever.”

There were times she wanted a normal dad like her friends, “who had slippers and a corporate job and came home to talk to their families”. But looking back she thought, “how f...ing boring, I’m so pleased you’re not that dad”.

Miller travelled around the world for wrestling and brought the family along with him half the time. They lived in Canada, Puerto Rico, and towns across the United States in Louisiana, Oregon, and New York.

Supplied Bob Miller in the early 90s wearing his leopard print pants. Pictured: Sharon (left), Bob and Kirstin

“We’d done things that most kids of our age in the 70s and 80s would only ever dream of. We just took it in our stride,” Sharon says.

The family lived in New Zealand too, with the girls attending Khandallah Primary School in Wellington, where they broke the mould by announcing to classes that their dad was a wrestler rather than a lawyer or a doctor.

Miller would pick them up from school wearing leopard print pants, a bum bag and a singlet “with his arms the size of a boulder”, Sharon says. “Everyone would stare at us, like ‘What the frick’s he wearing?’ Everyone else is in stubbies and jandals but not Dad.”

There were difficult moments, like having family outings interrupted by fans asking for autographs.

On a local wrestling trip when she was a kid, Sharon once ran up to the ring with an umbrella yelling “Get away from my dad” after seeing him and wrestling partner Luke Williams beaten over the head with chairs.

Supplied A recent photo of Sharon (left) and Kirstin with their dad in Tauranga.

People often wonder how fake the wrestling was, Kirstin says. “There’s a theatre in wrestling … But did he take those bumps, did he bleed, did he come home with blood running down his head? Yes. Did he suffer as a result with his body being completely broken? Yes.

“Did he put all that act on in the ring? No, he didn’t have to, he was a nutjob.”

His wrestling persona wasn’t so different from real life. Out for dinner, Miller would turn the meal into a sort of slapstick comedy routine, with a lettuce leaf or a french fry coming out of his nose or his ears.

“He’d have the restaurant in fits of laughter,” Sharon remembers.

Before they said goodbye on Tuesday, she told him: “If I had my life again I’d still choose you.”