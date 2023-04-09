UFC 287: Donald Trump ringside before Israel Adesanya's big fight
Former United States president Donald Trump is ringside in Miami before Kiwi challenger Israel Adesanya’s big UFC fight.
Trump – arraigned last week in New York on charges that he falsified business records to obscure hush money payments in an effort to influence the 2016 election – got a big cheer from the UFC 287 crowd when he was shown on screen.
Trump pleaded not guilty in court.
The 76-year-old was sitting in the front row at UFC beside former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White.
White is a friend of Trump's and a longtime Republican voter.
Trump may be in the Miami-Dade Arena to support Miami-based UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who in the undercard before the Adesanya fight.
Masvidal reportedly visited the ex-president at his Mar-a-Lago home recently after attending one of his rallies.
Trump is a declared combat sports fan.
In 2021, he provided ringside commentary at a boxing match featuring former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
Trump's son Donald Jr will also provide live commentary for the pay-per-view event.
“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said in a statement before the Holyfield fight.