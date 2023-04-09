UFC 287: Donald Trump ringside before Israel Adesanya's big fight

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 287 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Former United States president Donald Trump is ringside in Miami before Kiwi challenger Israel Adesanya’s big UFC fight.

Trump – arraigned last week in New York on charges that he falsified business records to obscure hush money payments in an effort to influence the 2016 election – got a big cheer from the UFC 287 crowd when he was shown on screen.

Trump pleaded not guilty in court.

The 76-year-old was sitting in the front row at UFC beside former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Kid Rock attend UFC 287.

White is a friend of Trump's and a longtime Republican voter.

Trump may be in the Miami-Dade Arena to support Miami-based UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who in the undercard before the Adesanya fight.

Masvidal reportedly visited the ex-president at his Mar-a-Lago home recently after attending one of his rallies.

Trump is a declared combat sports fan.

In 2021, he provided ringside commentary at a boxing match featuring former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Trump's son Donald Jr will also provide live commentary for the pay-per-view event.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said in a statement before the Holyfield fight.