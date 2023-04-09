'Revenge is sweet': Israel Adesanya wins UFC title with second round knockout of Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya wins back his UFC middleweight title with a second round knockout win over Alex Pereira in Miami.

Israel Adesanya has reclaimed his UFC middleweight title with a brutal second-round knockout of longtime nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami on Sunday (NZT).

With the victory, Adesanya avenged his fifth-round TKO loss to the Brazilian in New York last November in a fight he had been winning on the scorecards, along with two defeats to Pereira in the kickboxing arena.

“They say revenge is sweet, and if you know me, I've got a sweet tooth!," an elated Adesanya told UFC interviewer Joe Rogan moments after having his hand raised following a stunning display that earned him joint Performance of the Night honours alongside bantamweight Rob Font.

“This is f....ing sweet!

READ MORE:

* UFC 287: Donald Trump ringside before Israel Adesanya's big fight

* UFC 287 live: Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira II

* 'I'm about to be unleashed': Israel Adesanya wears dog collar to face-off with Alex Pereira

* 'Like something out of a movie': How Alex Pereira came back to stun Israel Adesanya at UFC 281



“No matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight, but he will always be a champion. In his story I'm the antagonist, I'm the bad guy, but tonight it's my story, history.

“I hope everyone of you behind the screens, in this arena, can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life," Adesanya continued as he savoured the moment before a sellout crowd of 19,032.

“But guess what, you will never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something in your own life. When they knock you down, when they try and s... on you, when they talk s... about you, when they try and put their foot on your neck. If you stay down, you will never, ever get that resolve.

"Fortify your mind, and feel this level of happiness, one time in your life. But I'm blessed to be able to feel this s... again, and again, and again, and again."

The Miami crowd seemed firmly behind Adesanya before the start of the five-round contest with the Brazilian's entrance met with a smattering of boos.

Pereira, however, looked firmly focused as he purposefully strutted to the octagon, pausing briefly to aim an arrow in Adesanya's direction.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya celebrates after knocking out Alex Pereira to regain the middleweight title at UFC 287.

Adesanya had earlier oozed confidence as he hugged his team and trainer Eugene Bareman. He then let out a roar and danced to the music before entering the octagon to loud cheers.

The first round began cagily with neither fighter wanting to over-commit before Adesanya became the early aggressor.

Pereira continued to invest in low kicks to the calf and the inside of Adesanya’s legs, a tactic that paid dividends in their first encounter in New York, which he won via fifth-round TKO.

But the fight truly came alive in the second round.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya howls with joy in the octagon after knocking out longtime nemesis Alex Pereira.

Pereira started strongly, rocking Adesanya early with a big right hand. But the New Zealander immediately bounced off the fence and fired back, driving the Brazilian backwards with a right of his own and some high kicks.

Shortly after, it was all over with one devastating punch.

With Pereira seemingly in the ascendancy, he backed Adesanya onto the fence with a flurry of punches and unleashed a heavy knee to the body. But just when it seemed Adesanya might be in trouble, the challenger detonated a right hand from nowhere that stunned Pereira, with the follow-up blow knocking him out cold.

Adesanya then jumped on Pereira and rained down hammer blows to force the referee to step in and stop the contest.

A jubilant Adesanya danced around the cage in celebration after regaining his title, aiming an arrow at the prone Pereira before sportingly going over to touch gloves with the Brazilian when he got back to his feet after his knockdown.

Adesanya’s quickfire victory took his MMA career record to 24 wins and two losses.

UFC president Dana White was full of praise for the newly crowned champion, saying he was built differently to the rest.

"It was an absolute war. Israel Adesanya ... this guy never turns down a fight. When it came time to fight Pereira, he was ready. 'Let's do it, I want to fight three times, I only want to fight the best'. He lost, and he was ready for an immediate rematch,” White said at the post-fight press conference.

"And people were asking [me] in interviews leading up to this fight, 'do you think he's messed up mentally?' and 'do you think he's [Pereira] is in his head?', and I did not think that.

"A lot of s..t is talked in public, like 'oh I want this fight', and then behind the scenes it's a whole other ball game. Israel Adesanya is not that guy. Israel Adesanya will fight anybody, anywhere, any time, and the guy likes to fight three times a year even though he has the belt.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya entered the octagon in confident mood and produced the best performance of his career.

"When these guys get the belt and start making that really big money, they'll fight two times then it goes down to one time, you know how it goes, you've seen it. Not this kid. He's special. He's different.”

When asked if there would be trilogy fight between Adesanya and Pereira in the UFC with the ledger now squared at 1-1, White expressed doubts give Pereira’s weight issues.

“Honestly, I think that Pereira probably moves to 205 [light heavyweight] after this fight,” he said.

“He's a monster. I know that he had like two pounds to cut with an hour left to the weigh-in. You guys can ask him yourself but it wouldn't surprise me.”

The gate at the Miami-Dade Arena generated US$11.9 million (NZ$19 million), making it the sixth highest grossing event in UFC history.

The first fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden had brought in US$11.5 million (NZ$18.3 million).