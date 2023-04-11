'A child bully' - Israel Adesanya under fire for mocking Alex Pereira's son

Israel Adesanya wins back his UFC middleweight title with a second round knockout win over Alex Pereira in Miami.

Israel Adesanya has come under fire from some fans for taunting the son of Alex Pereira following his knockout victory to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt.

The Nigerian-New Zealander was labelled “pathetic” and a “child bully” after he sought out Pereira’s son following the second round stoppage in Miami, Florida last Sunday.

Adesanya shot three imaginary arrows at Pereira while the Brazilian was lying unconscious on the canvas, before turning his attention to the boy in the crowd. Adesanya pointed out Pereira's son before falling to the canvas to mock the young lad's father.

It was revenge for the same act carried out by the child when Pereira KO’s Adesanya in a kickboxing contest in 2017. The boy entered the ring after his father’s win and fell to the canvas next to a recovered Adesanya.

While Adesanya’s impressive performance last Sunday was hailed by the MMA fraternity, his post-win antics didn’t go down well with everyone.

Steve Ibbotson Kickboxing wrote on Instagram: “A 35-year-old (sic) man holding a grudge against a boy is the weakest thing I’ve ever seen. Awesome fighter, awesome finish and I knew it was going to happen. But the dude has zero class.”

“What an embarrassment of a human being. An insecure child bully,” wrote Magnus Marcus Agrippa, adding: “Mentally abusing and mocking a traumatized child for a beef he had with his father is nothing short of pathetic. What a sad day for the sport, its integrity, fair play, and everything good in this world.

Others described Adesanya's actions as "disgusting".

Adesanya was unrepentant after his win, happily explaining his actions towards the boy.

“I'm petty, bro. I remember. So the first time he knocked me out in Brazil, his son came into the ring and started to lie dead next to me and I was like, 'you f.....g little asshole',” Adesanya recalled at the post-fight press conference.

“I'll whoop your ass even if dad won't do it for you. But yeah, I looked for his kid and I pointed at him and I saw him and I was like, 'hey, hey [mimics falling asleep].”

Adesanya and Pereira have history, highlighted by Pereira’s win last November to be the first UFC fighter to beat Adesanya at middleweight. That came after the Brazilian twice KO’d him in kickboxing contests.

“I saw him [Pereira] backstage, we're cool. He's a great champion, he's a warrior. I'm the antagonist in his story. He's a f.....g beast man, coming from where he’s come from, the adversity he's been through in his life to get to where he's got now.,” Adesanya said.

“And taking me out the way he has, it's a beautiful story for him. But like I said, tonight, it's not about his story but my story, which is history.”