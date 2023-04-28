Big plans for new world boxing champ Mea Motu

Big plans are already in place for New Zealand’s latest world boxing champion Mea Motu.

And her stable mates at Peach Boxing Jerome Pampellone and Andrei Mikhailovich could soon be following her on the title trail after all three maintained their unbeaten records with impressive and contrasting victories at Fight For Life in Auckland on Thursday night.

Motu battled her way to a unanimous points victory over Canada’s Tania Walters to capture the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title in the headline fight.

Andrew Cornaga Photosport The emotion of her IBO title win shows after Mea Motu beat Tania Walters for the title in Auckland.

Earlier, middleweight Mikhailovich got off the canvas in the first round to rally and beat up Venezula’s Edisson Saltarin with a fifth round stoppage, while Pampellone showed he has the power to go with his highly-rated tactical game with a stunning first round knockout of Australian-based Kiwi Mose Auimatagi.

All three are under the guidance of promoter Dean Lonergan of D+L Events, and the man who helped guide Joseph Parker to the WBO heavyweight title knows he has a special trio on his hands.

Lonergan plans to get Motu back in action quickly.

Rather than use the IBO title to immediately springboard into the more juicy titles at the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF, he wants to establish her international credentials further with a defence of her belt, targeted for July.

“Women’s sport is on a roll and Mea Motu is another example of that. Look how she was welcomed and acknowledged for this victory,” Lonergan said of a night where Motu delivered before an adoring crowd.

Alan Lee Photosport Mea Motu will have a quick defence of her IBO super bantamweight belt.

“Mea has now been exposed to the Kiwi media over the last three or four weeks, and she is on the way to becoming a superstar. She’s very engaging, she has got a hell of a backstory, and she tells it well. She has got a warm nature, but she loves to fight.

“There are big fights out there for her now. In the short term we will defend this belt, probably in July.”

For Pampellone and Mikhailovich, it’s a case of playing the snakes and ladders of the intriguing rankings game where both are making steady progress at the IBF which is their best route to glory.

Mikhailovich is at No 5 on the IBF’s middleweight order where ageing superstar Gennadiy Golovkin has vacated his title.

Lonergan is targeting a fight against Germany’s IBF No 4 Denis Radovan where a win could earn Mikhailovich the mandatory challenger status.

Pampellone is No 8 on the IBF’s light heavyweight list and certain to rise after his latest win. Lonergan wants a top 10 opponent for him and, with the No 2 position vacant, there is plenty at play.

Andrew Cornaga Photosport Rising light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone destroyed Mose Auimatagi to push his ranking cause at the IBF.

Both Kiwis will have the pressure of trying to maintain their unbeaten records and manoeuvre their way into contention on the road, with their first forays into Europe where Lonergan is eyeing a German card.

Lonergan was fizzing over the performances from his stable.

“For Jerome to come out and do what he did, we are only two fights away from a world title, guaranteed,” Lonergan said.

“Andrei might have only one win to go and he has the mandatory.”

It was he manner of the wins for Pampellone (16-0) and Mikhailovich (20-0) that he enjoyed most.

Having unbeaten records is a huge plus for any contender, having knockouts to push their cause is a huge plus for any promoter.

“We need highlight reels and these were highlight reel finishes,” Lonergan said.

SKY SPORT Andrei Mikhailovich was dropped in the first but rallied to claim a 5th-round TKO over Edisson Saltarin.

“That was a stunning result for Jerome. His finish was unbelievable … that was world-class.

“Andrei was stung into action, and he needed that.

“These guys are maturing, they are starting to believe in themselves and believe in their coach Isaac Peach, and they are knocking guys out.”

After spending recent years successfully promoting boxing in Australia, Lonergan has timed his return to New Zealand well. He senses special things going on.

“This is the most exciting time in New Zealand boxing in a very long time. Joe Parker and David Nyika are fighting, you’ve got these two boys Jerome and Andrei on a roll, David Light is just off a world title challenge, and don’t underestimate how good Mea Motu is.”