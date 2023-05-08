UFC star Tony Ferguson arrested after Hollywood crash

Tony Ferguson was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Hollywood.

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 am on Sunday local time.

Police said Ferguson's truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyser test at the scene.

He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Harry How/Getty Images Tony Ferguson has lost his last five fights in the UFC.

He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

The light-heavyweight has a 25-8 MMA record but has lost his last five UFC fights.