Alex Pereira gives verdict on Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title rivals

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after defeating Darren Till of England in a middleweight fight during the UFC 282 event in December.

Israel Adesanya’s toughest opponent is predicting a “massacre” win if the Kiwi-Nigerian defends his UC middleweight belt against South African Dricus du Plessis.

Brazilian Alex Pereira has a 3-1 record against Adesanya, including two kickboxing victories, and knows his style well.

Du Plessis and Australian Robert Whittaker fight a middleweight eliminator at UFC 290 in Las Vegas in July with the winner going on to fight Adesanya for the belt, most likely in Sydney later in the year.

Adesanya has already beaten Whittaker twice and is hoping du Plessis comes through to provide him with a fresh challenge.

Pereira thinks there are other motives at play.

“Let’s speak about if Du Plessis wins,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel.

“I think it will be a massacre. Adesanya knows this. He wants to make history. He wants to have an easy fight.

“For me it’s Du Plessis, he is way easier than Whittaker. He (Adesanya) wants to make history and collect wins, and he knows it’s a good fight for him.”

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Dricus Du Plessis grapples with Darren Till in their middleweight fight.

Du Plessis is 19-2 in MMA and on a five-win streak since joining the UFC in 2020.

Adesanya defeated Whittaker by knockout to become the new UFC middleweight champion at UFC 243 in Melbourne in 2019, and then defended his title against Whittaker in a rematch at UFC 271 in Houston last year, where he won by unanimous decision.

Whittaker is adamant he can finally beat Adesanya and isn’t surprised by the Kiwi’s preference for a fight against Du Plessis.

“He doesn’t want to fight me. I’m the hardest fight in the division for him,” Whittaker told Fox Sports.

“That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am going to win.

"I’ve been evolving every fight, you can see it. If you watch back my fights, every fight I’ve been getting better. I think I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign at the present moment. So, of course he wants Du Plessis to win. It’s a much easier fight, but it doesn’t bother me."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Robert Whittaker has lost twice to Israel Adesanya but is desperate for a trilogy fight.

Whittaker believes he has the allround style to take care of Du Plessis and set up a trilogy fight against Adesanya.

The UFC have Whittaker at No 2 in the middleweight rankings and Du Plessis at No 6.

“I’m not underestimating Dricus at all. You don’t get to where he is in the division without being damn good at what you do,” Whittaker said.

“I understand he’s tough. I understand he’s got cardio, and he’s got the complete skill set.

“But I do believe that I am just better. I believe I have everything he does and more, and more to give, and I’m better at it. That’s just the truth. That’s just facts.”