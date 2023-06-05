Israel Adesanya unleashes while Kai Kara-France laments

New Zealand UFC star Kai Kara-France felt he could have done more to convince the judges in his fight against Amir Albazi.

Kai Kara-France lamented a lack of killer instinct while his stable-mate Israel Adesanya unleashed over the latest UFC judging controversy.

Flyweight Kara-France lost a split points decision to Iraq’s Amir Albazi in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZT), with the judges ruling the five-round fight 2-1 in Albazi’s favour.

The result shocked many with Kara-France clearly the busier fighter, registering 89 significant strikes in the fight, compared to Albazi’s 51.

“This is the sport at the highest level,” a disappointed Kara-France said on the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight show.

“It’s a game of inches and I know I’ve said that before, but it’s subjective to what the judges are scoring. If they’re scoring damage, if they’re scoring control, aggression, all of these things.

“I was feeling confident when they were calling the announcement but hats off to Amir. I’m not going to be one to dwell on it.”

Kara-France felt he could have done more to promote his cause during a close battle.

“[I wish I had done] a bit more controlling ... capitalising on moments I could have put a bit more pressure on,” Kara-France said.

“Amir was quite good at ducking and just missing. He showed that he’s well-rounded. A lot of people said he was just a wrestler and a grappler, but he showed he could strike.

“It’s a fun matchup when guys neutralise the ground, and you can keep it standing and give people what they want to see.

“Congrats to him for winning and bringing the fight to me and putting on a show. Awesome for flyweights to be on this headline main event, so I can’t really be too down on the result. I’ve just got to go again, that’s it.”

Kara-France drops to 24-11 with his hopes of another run to a title shot dented.

Adesanya, the UFC’s middleweight champion, felt his fellow Kiwi was robbed.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya let his feeling known about Kai Kara-France’s UFC loss.

"Nah bro…F**k yous!!!” Adesanya wrote in the first of four tweets aimed at the men behind the three 48-47 scorecards that saw two of them in favour of Albazi.

"Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts," Adesanya continued in a second message.

"I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f**k it up!!” Adesanya wrote in a third tweet.

"How many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, of [sic] their money, their livelihood for their family?

"F**k them c**ts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear."

But Kara-France was taking his loss on the chin, determined to rebound.

“One of these things, go back to my gym, my coaches, sit down with them, and we regroup,” Kara-France said.

“This is not something they haven’t done before, come back from a loss so this is what builds character. This is what shows what you’re really made of when things don’t work out and you rise above it.

“I’ve got a baby due in August so I’m growing the tribe. It’s nice to have my loved ones to go back to. We rebuild and we go again.”