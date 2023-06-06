'Cost me $100,000': UFC star Kai Kara-France reveals true cost of controversial loss to Amir Albazi

The controversial loss to Amir Albazi will see Kai Kara-France drop in the UFC's flyweight rankings.

As devastating as it was standing in the UFC octagon watching his opponent get his hand raised, Kai Kara-France has revealed the true cost of his controversial defeat to Amir Albazi comes in the future.

Any loss in the UFC is tough to swallow but for the Kiwi flyweight contender, Sunday’s (NZT) split decision loss in Las Vegas, in a fight most observers believed he won, is much more than just an unwanted notch in the loss column.

Instead of being right back in title contention, Kara-France (24-11, 1 NC) is now facing the prospect of having to win his next fight to avoid three straight losses in the UFC.

The loss of his win bonus is a huge financial blow, but the loss of his ranking hurts even more.

“It’s a tough one when you’re looking at my career right now,” Kara-France has told The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“That cost me $100,000, that loss,” he said. It cost me my ranking, No 3 in the world.”

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Kai Kara-France says his career is at a critical point courtesy of the controversial loss to Amir Albazi.

Two judges scored a 48-47 result to Albazi, in the five round fight, with the third giving Kara-France the result by the same score. The decision has shocked many fighters and commentators in the MMA world with the majority believing Kara-France won the fight.

Kara-France went into the main event bout against Albazi Albazi (17-1) fresh from his unsuccessful shot for the UFC’s interim flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno last July.

A win against Albazi could have landed a rematch with Brandon Royval for the No. 1 contender spot or possibly even another shot at the title against the winner of Moreno and his next challenger Alexandre Pantoja, who fight at UFC 290 next month.

Either fight could have been worthy of another main event or a prominent spot on a pay-per-view card, which would have been a boost for Kara-France’s commercial value.

It remains to be seen how far Kara-France will drop down the flyweight rankings, but he will now likely be forced into earning at least another two wins, against ranked opponents, before getting back to the No 1 contender spot or a title shot – although in the UFC, things can change quickly.

Albazi was ranked No 7 in the UFC’s flyweight rankings before his split decision victory over the Kiwi fighter.

UFC middleweight champion and Kara-France’s City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya was one of many fighters who have voiced their disgust at the hugely controversial decision.

Although incredibly disappointed with it, Kara-France is trying to remain philosophical about the outcome.

“It’s the game we play, it’s [judging] is subjective,” he told The MMA Hour.

“When you’re looking at it like that you’ve just got to take a step back and think what are these judges looking at?

“They’re not even giving me a chance really.”

Kara-France pointed out that the decision wasn’t Albazi’s fault, but suggested he shouldn’t be calling for a title shot on the back of it.

“They gift this guy a win and now he’s talking titles when people are thinking he didn’t even win the fight and Kai should be talking world titles.

“My stocks don’t really go down, I’m still one of the best.

“I can’t change the result so that’s life,” Kara-France told The MMA Hour.

UFC president Dana White said it was “a super close fight”. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who called the fight, thought Kara-France had done enough to win the bout.