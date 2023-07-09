Dan Hooker fights through suspected broken arm to win UFC 290 bout on split decision

Drenched in blood and sporting a suspected broken arm, Kiwi lightweight fighter Dan Hooker has prevailed on a split decision at UFC 290.

The 33-year-old overcame American Jalin Turner by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) in their duel in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZ time) with Hooker putting together his first winning streak since 2020.

After the fight, commentator Joe Rogan asked Hooker if he broke his right arm.

“It’s just a scratch. We’ll have to see,” Hooker replied.

“(Turner) is a tough kid. He's got a big future. I respect him a lot. I respect his team and man I’m just so appreciative for everyone's support and everyone that stuck by me.”

In the final stretch of an epic MMA career that has had its fair share of ups and downs, this was an important result for Hooker.

WADE VANDERVORT/AP New Zealand's Dan Hooker smiles after beating Jalin Turner during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 290.

With the win, Hooker has won back-to-back fights. In November, he beat Claudio Puelles via second-round TKO due to a body kick.

Hooker still harbours ambitions of becoming a champion in the red-hot 155lb weight class and can get himself back in the mix with this win.

Two of the tallest fighters in the lightweight division, Hooker and Turner stayed just at the end of each other’s range for the duration.

After a close first round, Turner busted up Hooker in the second, hitting him with a high kick that would have put most people out.

Instead, he withstood it, fired back, and nearly choked Turner out at the end of the round.

Both fighters came out trying to finish early in the third, but as Turner ran out of gas, Hooker swarmed, running him to the ground and following into his guard.

WADE VANDERVORT/AP Dan Hooker attacks Jalin Turner in their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 290.

Turner produced good work off his back, attacking with elbows and punches, but the City Kickboxing man kept him pinned to the canvas until the final few seconds.

The judges were tasked with determining the victor, and when the scorecards were announced, coming back split, Hooker came out ahead in what was an epic back-and-forth battle.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski, after briefly flirting with the lightweight division, returned to featherweight and showed why he's still the best in that weight.

Volkanovski re-asserted himself as the champion with a technical knockout over Yair Rodriguez at 4:19 of the third round in UFC 290.

Rodriguez was the interim champion after Volkanovski temporarily moved up to lightweight, but the Australian left little doubt who the better fighter in running his record to 26-2 in what was scheduled as a five-round bout.

“There was a bit of fear ... knowing how dangerous he was,” Volkanovski said. “That's the honest truth. I put in my head. This week, I flipped the switch because of the respect I have for him. Now I'm a champion. I'm the king of the division. No one's ever stopped me.”

Former President Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination in 2024, was among those in attendance. He entered the venue shortly before the main card began, walking next to UFC President Dana White and drawing roars from the sold-out T-Mobile Arena crowd of 19,204. Trump shook hands with Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, a major UFC fan who sat behind him. Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets also had a floor seat.

White said the gate was $9.75 million.

“I think you couldn't have topped off a better International Fight Week,” White said. “The energy was off the charts. It was a perfect night.”

Volkanovski, a minus-390 favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, took Rodriguez (16-4) to the mat near the 2-minute mark of the first round and kept him there to dictate the pace. That became a theme as the second round played out much the same way, with Volkanovski, 34, also delivering several shots to Rodriguez's face.

Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, then took the fight to Volkanovski in the third round, preventing the ground and pound with a series of kicks to put him on the defense. But with a minute left, Volkanovski slammed Rodriguez, 30, to the mat and pounded him with rights and lefts before referee Herb Dean stepped in.

Rodriguez was sent to the hospital.

Before moving up, Volkanovski had won five titles fights to make a strong argument as best featherweight of all time. He also has been in the conversation for top current pound-for-pound fighter, and Volkanovski is second in the UFC's official rankings to Jon Jones.

“I'm really coming for all the records,” Volkanovski said. “I'm pretty close to knocking a few of those of, but a lot of goals ahead. I might be in this position right now, but I guarantee I'll be in the gym next week busting my ass again.” – with AP