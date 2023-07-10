Israel Adesanya courts controversy with rant directed at his 'African brother' Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya has a new rivalry but the UFC middleweight champion has heaped more controversy on himself in a trash-talking tirade with South African challenger Dricus du Plessis.

The bizarre rant started when the UFC invited Adesanya into the octagon to face off against du Plessis, following his destructive victory over Australian Rob Whittaker at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZ time), that earns him a shot at the Kiwi champion’s belt.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan introduced Adesanya as a great, to which du Plessis replied: “I’m not sure about great”.

Adesanya and du Plessis went close to butting their heads together before the champion told everyone, including what appeared to be a security presence, to relax.

It has been reported that du Plessis said he was “the real African” before Adesanya let fly.

Dricus du Plessis (right) stopped Robert Whittaker in the second round before going head-to-head with Israel Adesanya.

“This is my African brother right here,” Adesanya said. “Let’s go n....r, what’s up b....h? Let’s go n....r,’’ before continuing on in that tone.

Du Plessis said: “I’m African, but I ain’t no brother of yours.”

UFC president Dana White revealed he didn't want Adesanya in the octagon post-fight but the middleweight champion won him over in a debate on the promise that nothing crazy would happen.

Some would argue White was proven right but the UFC’s top man couldn’t see an issue with Adesanya’s spray when he was quizzed on the incident.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a new opponent and another controversy on his hands.

White has previously said that in the fight game, people say nasty things to each other because trash talk is a part of the business and the athletes operate in a sport full of conflict.

“What were the racial undertones? White hit back to a question from veteran MMA reporter John Morgan.

White was then told by Morgan about the language used by Adesanya.

With a look of complete bemusement, White replied: “He’s black. Who gives a s..t.”

Asked by Morgan if had any concerns around the tension between the two fighters? White said: “I couldn’t care less.

UFC president Dana White couldn't see the fuss over what Israel Adesanya said.

“This is the fight business, Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants. Who gives a s..t. Are people b......g about that?

“Of course they are,” White said as he dismissed the issue with some colourful language thrown in for good measure.

Victory over Whittaker has propelled du Plessis into a position to get the next shot at Adesanya, possibly as soon as UFC 293 in Sydney on September 10.

Du Plessis praised Whittaker as a “true legend of the sport” after taking him out in the second round and promised he would advance his unbeaten run in the UFC from six to seven fights by lifting Adesanya’s belt.

He then took aim at Adesanya’s tirade post the biggest win of Du Plessis’ career.

“He’s behaving like a clown in there, that’s not how a champion behaves,” du Plessis said at his post-fight media conference.

“That’s not how a man behaves, he’s behaving like a child.

“Conduct yourself like a champion, there’s people looking up to you and you’re behaving like that.

“Nah, if that sells tickets, good for him, I’ll sell tickets my way, I’m a gentleman, I’m a man and I’ll behave like a man,” du Plessis said.