Another easy win for David Nyika after second round TKO in Queensland boxing romp

David Nyika has won his seventh pro fight in his new Queensland home town. (File photo).

New Zealand’s former Commonwealth Games champion David Nyika cruised to an easy win with a second round knockout in his latest professional boxing bout in his new home town in Gatton, Queensland.

The 27-year-old was expected to be too strong in the cruiserweight contest for Waikato Falefehi – who had lost on points to Sonny Bill Williams in 2021 – and so it proved at the Gatton Shire Hall on Friday night.

Nyika was awarded a technical knockout (TKO) after the referee stopped the contest after a second knockdown in round two with Queensland-based Falefehi, who went into the fight with a three-win 20-loss record, outclassed.

Nyika is now unbeaten in seven fights since turning pro.

His previous win came in Melbourne in May when he collected a fourth-round TKO victory over Louis Marsters.

Nyika hails from Hamilton but is now based in Gatton, in rural Queensland between Brisbane and Toowoomba, where he has been living with his trainer Noel Thornberry.

In super featherweight clash in Gatton on Friday, Australia’s Jackson Jon England beat Shiva Mishra in a unanimous points decision.