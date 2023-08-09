UFC 293: Israel Adesanya to defend middleweight title against Sean Strickland in Sydney

Israel Adesanya to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has one new opponent and two looming battles ahead.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) finally has a dance partner locked in for the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney on September 9 – the No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC).

Described in a recent interview as “the most politically incorrect fighter in mixed martial arts history”, Strickland is well known for his outspoken personality, not backing down on his controversial opinions and is no stranger to baiting Adesanya.

Strickland helped draw interest in a fight with "The Last Stylebender" when he taunted the middleweight champ at the press conference for UFC 276 last year, where a couple of days later the Kiwi defeated Jared Cannonier and Strickland was knocked out in the opening round by Alex Pereira.

Among many barbs, Strickland has claimed that Adesanya is more Chinese than African due to the City Kickboxing fighter once carrying that nation’s flag when fighting on a China promotion around a decade ago.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against outspoken American Sean Strickland.

The build-up to UFC 293 will be a competitive trash-talking bonanza that many will want to ignore, but the other battle, the actual fight in the octagon, will be a much more difficult assignment for Strickland to win.

The five round championship fight between two strikers will be entertaining for as long as it lasts but Adesanya will start as an overwhelming favourite for good reason.

The American gets his shot following Adesanya’s South African rival Dricus Du Plessis not being ready to back up on a quick turnaround following his stoppage victory over Australian Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 last month.

Handout Sean Strickland was recently described in an interview as “the most politically incorrect fighter in mixed martial arts history”.

Adesanya, coming off one of the greatest performances of his stellar career with a stunning knockout over longtime rival Pereira – who had, in the previous fight, upset the Kiwi to take his UFC champion’s belt – will likely face Du Plessis after Strickland, presuming he dispatches the big talking American.

Following his loss to Pereira, Strickland was soundly beaten over five rounds by Cannonier.

But he does come into the Adesanya fight on the back of consecutive wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abus Magomedov.

Adesanya and Strickland’s explosive war of words will carry most of the attention leading into UFC 293 but there are plenty of other reasons for Kiwi UFC fans to be interested.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya is coming off one of the best performances of his career where he knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the UFC’s middleweight belt.

City Kickboxing fighters Kai Kara-France, Carlos Ulberg and Shane Young will all fight in Sydney as will Kiwi-born heavyweight Justin Tafa and popular Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who fights Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.

Kara-France, the No. 5 ranked flyweight, faces a critical but winnable fight against the 10th rated Manel Kape, where a victory would help him inch back towards title contention following his hugely controversial defeat to Amir Albazi back in June.

