Asthma battling boxer Mea Motu seeks exemptions to use medication ahead of IBO world title defence

David Motu plays a sport about as far as you can get from the brutal world of boxing his mum inhabits.

Kiwi boxing star Mea Motu is fighting her own battle nine days out from the first defence of her IBO super bantamweight title against Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka.

Motu (16-0, 6 KOs) is struggling with asthma in the final stages of her camp to prepare for her clash against Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KOs), at Eventfinda Stadium on August 26.

So much so, the West Auckland talent factory that is Peach Boxing is desperately seeking exemptions from Drug-Free Sport NZ so the undefeated Motu can use medication prescribed by her doctor.

However, despite Motu battling with the condition, that has seen her struggling to breathe at night after a lung infection contracted last week flared her asthma up, her world title fight, to be contested over 10 two-minute rounds, is in no danger of not going ahead, according to Peach Boxing’s Alina Peach.

Peach, who trains New Zealand’s top stable of fighters alongside her husband and former national super middleweight champion Isaac Peach, said the team was possibly being over pedantic, but it was critical they err on the side of caution when it came to any medications that appear on the banned substance list.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Isaac Peach lifts a victorious Mea Motu after she defeated Tania Walters to win the IBO world super bantamweight title.

Motu, an exciting high volume fighter, uses a standard salbutamol inhaler and has been prescribed Prednisone by her doctor to help open up her airways, but further investigation revealed both are classified as banned substances.

Peach has been working with Drug-Free Sport NZ and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) since Monday but is yet to find exact clarity. The two agencies cover testing with no exemption required from the sanctioning body, the IBO.

It appears salbutamol is OK under a certain limit but exactly what that limit is and how it relates to inhaler use is murky. Peach said it was likely Motu would only be using the inhaler for another couple of days as her health improves, so all traces would likely be washed out of her system by fight night.

“Nobody can give us clear answers yet,” Peach said.

Despite that frustration, Peach was confident they were on the right track to getting the issue sorted but Motu’s team will continue to take a cautious approach.

Alan Lee/Photosport Top Kiwi boxing talents Zain Adams, Lani Daniels, Mea Motu and Jerome Pampellone all feature on the August 26 card.

Back in August last year, Motu told Stuff she has suffered from asthma and bad sinuses for most of her life, requiring weekly doctor appointments, but Peach said this was the first time the three-weight national champion had been sick at the tail end of a fight camp, so it had not previously been an issue.

Shifting house from her flood-damaged Auckland home likely also aggravated Motu’s asthma due to dust, Peach said.

Motu is no stranger to overcoming adversity.

In her last fight, back in April, she comfortably outpointed Canadian Tania Walters to lift the then-vacant IBO super bantamweight belt with two broken ribs so Peach said the asthma was not going to break the spirit of Motu.

“She’s handling it really well, she’s in a really good place.

“Mea’s battled asthma throughout her pro career.”

Peach said until the illness, Motu’s camp has gone perfectly. so the team held no concerns she would be fighting fit by the time she climbs through the ropes to defend her title against Simwaka.