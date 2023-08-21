Respected Kiwi boxing coach Chris Martin, who worked with David Tua and Joseph Parker, dies

Chris Martin, left, trains with David Tua during Tua’s comeback, in Onehunga in August 2011.

One of New Zealand’s best-regarded boxing coaches, who worked with David Tua and Joseph Parker, has died suddenly.

It’s understood Chris Martin, 59, died of a heart attack on Monday.

Martin worked with David Tua on his ring comeback in 2011 with fights against Demetrice King and Monte Barrett and more recently had been a cornerman for former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

He trained a string of prominent New Zealand boxers, including Soulan Pownceby, Daniella Smith, Steven Heremaia, Marcus Haywood, and Nik Charamlampous, who posted on Facebook: “My friend. My heart is broken.”

Martin was also regularly in demand as a cornerman for overseas boxers who had taken fights in New Zealand.

He had only recently been in Melbourne working with Parker on his fight with Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu.

“He was a wonderful part of the camp in Joseph’s last fight - he dropped everything to come and help at late notice and was a great addition to the team,” said Parker’s manager David Higgins. “Everyone loved having him around. I’m shocked.”

Boxing promoter Mark Keddell said he’d spoken to Martin on the morning of his death. “Chris was a really good guy, and we would talk a lot on the phone early in the morning - he was always up before 7am.”

William Booth/Photosport Chris Martin, right, helps Brian Minto prepare for a training session in March, 2015.

Former promoter Mick Watson said: “Chris was a good man for New Zealand boxing. He was a staple of New Zealand boxing for so many years - although he trained many prominent fighters he should be equally remembered for his contribution to developing young boxers and corporate fighters. What a very sad day for New Zealand boxing.”

Sky broadcaster Steven McIvor, who was trained by Martin for two of his Fight for Life corporate bouts, wrote on Facebook: “The NZ boxing community lost a good one today. Quiet, but passionate about the sweet science.”

Boxing trainer Isaac Peach, who has known Martin for around 20 years, said the news of the trainer’s death has rocked the sport.

“It’s a tragedy, any boxing person in this country knows who Chris Martin is and it’s a really sad day.

Jason Oxenham/Getty Images Chris Martin, right, was in the corner of US fighter Brian Minto, second from right, when he fought Joseph Parker, second from left, in Auckland in July 2014. At left is Kevin Barry, Parker’s then trainer. Parker won the bout by TKO.

“There’s a lot of people who are in shock,” Peach said.

“He’s one of our true legends of the game.”

Martin was loved and respected by all in the sport and was always there to lend a hand or word of advice, Peach said.

The respect for Martin also extended beyond New Zealand with overseas fighters who came to the country often pulling him into their corners.

Martin was in US fighter Brian Minto’s corner for his bout against Joseph Parker in 2014.

“He’d be the first to jump in and help,” Peach said.