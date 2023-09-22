David Nyika ditches Olympics bid to focus on professional boxing career

David Nyika is undefeated through the first seven fights of his professional career.

David Nyika has withdrawn himself from contention to represent New Zealand at next year’s Paris Olympics to concentrate on his professional career.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, secured a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (2021) when he lost his semi-final to Russian boxer Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

At that stage, Nyika was a veteran of just one pro bout, but post the Olympics, he confirmed his desire to switch to the professional ranks for good.

However, Nyika later indicated he would attempt to combine the amateur and pro disciplines all the way up to next year’s Olympics in France.

Due to a change in IBA rules in 2016, boxers with professional experience who were able to qualify for the Olympics, were able to fight.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images David Nyika is now based in Queensland under prominent Australian trainer Noel Thornberry.

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from last year’s Commonwealth Games due to a hand injury.

Nyika is currently undefeated as a professional with a record of 7-0 (6KOs). Fights haven’t been easy to come by since his pro debut in 2021 – in part due to mixing amateur and pro campaigns – but his decision to solely focus on his professional career should change that.

“This has been a really hard decision to make,” Nyika said.

“Ultimately the time commitment needed to be at my best for the Paris Olympics would take too much away from my professional career so I’m having to call time on another Olympic Games.”

D&L Events Lani Daniels says capturing the IBF world heavyweight title has opened up "a lot more opportunities".

Nyika's bronze medal in Tokyo was New Zealand's first Olympic boxing medal in 29 years.

“Ever since I was a kid I dreamed about going to the Olympics,” he said.

He was given the honour of being the flag bearer at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

“I’m so thankful to have had that opportunity and to have carried the flag and won a medal for New Zealand.”

Nyika, who won gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games as an 18-year-old in the light heavyweight division, returned four years later on the Gold Coast to replicate that feat in the heavyweight class.

JOHN COWPLAND/Photosport New Zealand's David Nyika receives his bronze medal in the men's heavyweight competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s been a part of my Olympic journey, from the trainers and coaches, teammates and support staff, to Boxing New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand, and the New Zealand Olympic Committee,” he said.

Nyika, who is now based in Queensland under prominent Australian trainer Noel Thornberry, last fought at Gatton in July, where he stopped Kiwi-born Australian journeyman Waikato Falefehi.

He does not yet have the eighth fight of his professional career confirmed.