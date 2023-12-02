Jerome Pampellone makes quick work of beating Rogelio Medina

Jerome Pampellone celebrates his victory over Rolegio Medina to take his record to 18 wins and no defeats.

Jerome Pampellone’s boxing stocks continued to rise as he recorded the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night in Whangārei.

On the undercard of Mea Motu and Lani Daniels’ title fight, Pampellone destroyed Rogelio Medina from Mexico in the opening round to show that he’s ready for some seriously big fights on the world stage.

The British-born Kiwi put his unbeaten record on the line, with 17 wins in a row coming into this bout, but this was a significant jump in the quality of his opponent.

The veteran Medina has produced 35 knockouts over his 16-year career and been in the ring with seven former or current world championships.

But few other boxers have defeated him as convincingly as Pampellone did.

Pampellone is ranked inside the top 10 by the IBF, is regarded as one of New Zealand’s best boxers, and this win will further increase his reputation.

Just 70 seconds into the first round, Pampellone threw a combination of punches that sent Medina to the floor and soon after it was all over as a right hook shook the Mexican to his core and forced the referee to step in.

Prior to this fight, super flyweight Zain Adams looked to extend his 4-0 unbeaten start in the pro ranks when he took on Thailand's Patthaphi Camton in a six-rounder.

But it didn’t go anywhere near that far as Adams, who was born in South Africa but lives in Auckland, put his opponent on the canvas in the opening round and an overhand right from him in the next ended the contest.

Andrew Cornaga/ Photosport Trisha Vaka takes a punch in the face from Roseanna Cox at McKay Stadium in Whangārei.

In the first fight of the night, which was a corporate bout, Northland rugby player Matt Matich defeated Kurt Benney in a second-round TKO.

That was followed by Roseanna Cox’s catchweight fight against Trish Vaka.

This was Vaka’s first fight in four years and her 1-6 record before this didn’t inspire much hope of a victory for her.

But she made Cox battle hard for her win on points. Although Cox showed the better boxing craft, Vaka can take a punch, and it wasn’t until the back-end of the fifth round that she started to look tired.

That was followed by the final round where Vaka managed to hold on to continue her record of finishing every fight.

However, it was a clear-cut decision from the judges who unanimously awarded the fight in Cox’s favour.