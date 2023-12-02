Wins for Mea Motu, Lani Daniels on historic night in Whangarei

India's Chandna Mehra tries to evade a right jab from Mea Motu in their IBO super bantamweight fight.

Whangarei could have been renamed Title Town on Saturday night as Mea Motu retained her IBO super bantamweight belt and Lani Daniels created New Zealand boxing history by capturing her second crown.

The two Northland female boxers lived up to the expectations on them, with both claiming wins on points over their opponents.

Motu’s victory over Chandni Mehra from India never looked in doubt, but Daniels’ win against Australia’s Desley Robinson was a split decision.

Motu’s fight was the last of the night and it was a measured first round as she and Mehra sized each other up, searching for openings to exploit later in the bout.

Motu threw a combination of body and head shots in the second round, hoping that this would cause damage, but Mehra looked her in the eye straight after and shook her head, as if to say ‘it will take more than that.’

Andrew Cornaga/ Photosport Desley Robinson attempts to land a knockout punch against Lani Daniels in their title fight in Whangarei.

At the end of the fourth, Mehra looked hurt for the first time as the cumulative impact of the body shots started to take their toll.

In the next, Mehra dropped the arms to give her body some protection, which exposed her to more punches to the head.

Mehra picked up a cut under her left eye in the seventh round and two rounds later she was penalised a point for holding as her focus seemed to be survival rather than going for the victory.

Survive she did, but the three judges didn’t have any doubt about who the winner was as they scored the fight 98 91, 100 89, 99 90 in Motu’s favour.

Before this Daniels added the IBF's light heavyweight title to her collection having won that organisation's vacant heavyweight trinket in May.

It was a brutal and thrilling contest, although closer than what the large crowd expected with the three judges scoring it 95 95, 97 93, 96 99, so an incredibly narrow win for Daniels over Robinson.

Andrew Cornaga/ Photosport Jerome Pampellone celebrates his victory over Rolegio Medina to take his record to 18 wins and no defeats.

The first three rounds were tight, but Robinson started to get on top in the fourth.

There was not much in the way of defence from either boxer in the next round as Daniels and Robinson continuously traded blows, hoping that one of them would be the knockout punch.

Daniels landed better blows in the seventh round as the fight looked to be going her way.

The Kiwi looked to edge the final three rounds, but Robinson continued with her all-out attacking plan.

However, neither boxer looked like they were being on the wrong end of a TKO and the fight went to the judges.

Earlier, Jerome Pampellone’s boxing stocks continued to rise as he recorded the biggest victory of his career.

Pampellone destroyed Rogelio Medina from Mexico in the opening round to show that he’s ready for some seriously big fights on the world stage.

The British-born Kiwi put his unbeaten record on the line, with 17 wins in a row coming into this bout, but this was a significant jump in the quality of his opponent.

Pampellone is ranked inside the top 10 by the IBF, is regarded as one of New Zealand’s best boxers, and this win will further increase his reputation.

Just 70 seconds into the first round, Pampellone threw a combination of punches that sent Medina to the floor and soon after it was all over as a right hook shook the Mexican to his core and forced the referee to step in.

Prior to this, was Roseanna Cox’s catchweight fight against Trish Vaka.

This was Vaka’s first fight in four years and her 1-6 record before this didn’t inspire much hope of a victory for her.

But she made Cox battle hard for her win on points. Although Cox showed the better boxing craft, Vaka can take a punch, and it wasn’t until the back-end of the fifth round that she started to look tired.

Andrew Cornaga/ Photosport Trisha Vaka takes a punch in the face from Roseanna Cox at McKay Stadium in Whangārei.

That was followed by the final round where Vaka managed to hold on to continue her record of finishing every fight.

However, it was a clear-cut decision from the judges who unanimously awarded the fight in Cox’s favour.

Afterwards, super flyweight Zain Adams looked to extend his 4-0 unbeaten start in the pro ranks when he took on Thailand's Patthaphi Camton in a six-rounder.

But it didn’t go anywhere near that far as Adams, who was born in South Africa but lives in Auckland, put his opponent on the canvas in the opening round and an overhand right from him in the next ended the contest.