Boxing stalwarts mourn 'legendary' New Zealand coach Dr John McKay

The late John McKay – known to boxing insiders as ‘Dr John’ – has been hailed as a “legend’’ of his sport.

Dr McKay, a noted immunologist, died in Auckland on Tuesday, aged around 80.

He was head coach/manager of New Zealand teams at three Olympic Games, three world championships, five Commonwealth Games, eight British championships and five European championships and was a former Boxing New Zealand president.

McKay was in the Kiwi corner when Michael Kenny won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games, and was also New Zealand coach for David Tua’s heavyweight bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

He coached three New Zealand fighters – Faai Falamoe (superheavyweight), Garth da Silva (heavyweight) and Sililo Figota (lightmiddleweight) to top-three world amateur rankings.

McKay – New Zealand coach from 1988 to 1993 and again from 1997 to 2000 – was also the first coach of 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist David Light.

NZOC/YOUTUBE David Tua was just 19 when he made the Olympic dais in Barcelona as part of the New Zealand boxing team coached by Dr John McKay.

“John had a passion for boxing, and trained some terrific fighters,’’ said Phil Shatford, who trained alongside McKay and later succeeded him as New Zealand coach.

“I can’t think of anyone that put more into boxing than John McKay. He was certainly a New Zealand boxing legend.”

Shatford said McKay had some detractors during the years, “probably because they were jealous of what he had achieved”, but people “would only now realise how much he did’’.

“He was also involved as a committee member, and he was a life member of New Zealand boxing.

“He couldn’t do enough for people in boxing.’’

Mark Round/Stuff John McKay as national boxing coach in 1999.

Boxing New Zealand president Steve Hartley agreed, saying McKay’s contribution over “40 to 50 years’’ was “second to none’’. He said only two administrators in recent times had reached such an exalted level, “one was [former national chairman and international referee and judge] Keith Walker, and the other John McKay”. The pair retired from the national executive last August.

McKay, who had recently been Boxing New Zealand’s convener of development, would leave “huge shoes to fill”, Hartley said.

He could not praise McKay enough for his service to the sport “and to the youth of this country. Our sport of boxing exists for the kids.”

Hartley said McKay was never afraid to express “strong opinions’’, but they were invariably worth listening to.

“He was probably New Zealand’s most successful coach.”

Edward John McKay’s unabated devotion to boxing began in his time in the ring as a promising amateur fighter.

He came close to national titles and represented New Zealand as a middleweight and light-heavyweight, winning four of his five international bouts, according to a tribute on the Boxing New Zealand website.

He later trained more than 65 New Zealand and 15 Oceania champions through his gyms at Eastside (Hamilton), and Northside and the North Shore School of Boxing in Auckland.

Shatford said McKay, “trained at least a couple of Jameson Belt winners”- the prize awarded to the most scientific senior boxer at the national championships.

McKay had a “great boxing brain’’ and was always willing to pass on his craft,” Shatford said. “He wasn’t just a co-coach with me, he was a mentor to me, and a great friend.

“When you went away with John, it was a pleasure to be with him. We got the job done and then we had our fun. If it was a successful tournament, we celebrated.

“He helped some many people, including me.”

After his unparalleled success with New Zealand in the 1990s, McKay became Scotland’s head coach in 2003.

Boxing Scotland Dr John McKay (L) during his time as Scotland's national boxing coach from 2003 to 2009.

He guided the Scotland team at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, where Scot Kenny Anderson won the light-heavyweight gold medal and another five Scottish fighters made the quarterfinals.

McKay stayed with Scotland until 2009, and current Scotland head coach Mike Keane paid tribute to his Kiwi mentor on Boxing Scotland’s website.

“I learned loads from him and his methods, but more than that John and his wife were very good friends as well.

“When he came over it was the first time Scottish boxing had a real national coach in place. He had a lot of knowledge internationally and was ahead of his time in terms of planning and his methods.”

McKay ended his term with Scotland in 2009 and returned to Auckland where he resumed coaching.

Hartley said the Boxing NZ life member was “always on the phone’’, offering advice.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff David Light (R), a former boxing charge of Dr John McKay, fighting in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games light-heavyweight final.

Shatford said: “When you were with John, his phone went flat-out, and 99% of the calls were boxing-related”.

McKay was also a high-achiever in his medical field. After master’s degree in immunology, he worked as a medical scientist in Sweden, Brtiain, the United States, Australia and New Zealand was a part-time lecturer at the Auckland U(niversity of Technology.

While he had suffered ill-health in recent times, McKay’s love of boxing saw him go down to Tauranga last July for the national championships. Shatford had “a bit of a yarn’’ with his friend and mentor there.

He said McKay “will be sadly missed in boxing circles”.

McKay will be farewelled at a service at the Auckland Boxing Association stadium in Eden Tce next Wednesday.