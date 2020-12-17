Tim Tszyu way too sharp for Kiwi Bowyn Morgan, wins with devastating first-round knockout

Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan was no match for promising Australian fighter Tim Tszyu, suffering a first-round KO in Sydney.

Much more than a son of a gun, Tim Tszyu has earned his first world title shot with a brutal first-round knockout of Bowyn Morgan.

Tszyu floored the New Zealander twice in the opening 90 seconds to retain his WBO Global and IBF Australasian Super Welterweight title on Wednesday night.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Tim Tszyu's right hand that finished off Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan.

Fast forging his own great career, the son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu is now within reach of his own world title after extending his unbeaten record to 17 fights, including 12 KOs.

The victory means Tszyu could now fight Brian Castano for a world title early next year if current champion Patrick Teixeira isn't able to meet Castano before January 6.

READ MORE:

* Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali inducted into Boxing's Hall of Fame

* Tyson Fury instructs lawyers in BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist row

* 'He gave me a beating': The day Tyson Fury sparred Anthony Joshua

* Sporting his Christmas jumper, Tyson Fury has a foul-mouthed rant at Anthony Joshua

* Recap: Tim Tsyzu v Bowyn Morgan/Paul Gallen v Mark Hunt



Covid-19 has complicated that timeline with Teixeira unable to travel from Brazil, and Tszyu is in line to fight Castano for the belt instead – potentially in Australia – early next year.

A crowd of 11,820 was on hand for Sydney's first stadium fight since Anthony Mundine fought Danny Green in 2006.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Tim Tszyu knocks down Bowyn Morgan for the second and final time.

Among the sporting celebrities ringside were AFL superstar Dustin Martin, NRL players Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Damien Cook and Jack Wighton and Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

And Tszyu didn't let them down.

The 26-year-old dominated former world champion Jeff Horn in Townsville four months ago in what was a changing-of-the-guard moment in Australian boxing.

Now he craves more.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Unbeaten Australian Tim Tszyu was way too good for Bowyn Morgan.

"You guys know what's next - that's the world title here in Sydney, in Australia and let's do it 10 times the size of this," Tszyu said.

"Australia deserves this, it's part of history and I'm Aussie born.

"For my Russian fans also, utmost respect to you guys - this is for everyone."

Asked who was next, Tszyu said: "That's the thing, now the list (of potential fighters) goes on.

"For me, I only want one thing and that's the world title strap here in Australia.

"Thank you to all of you, my fans, I f...ing love you all!" he said, borrowing a line from another former Australian world champion Jeff Fenech, who was also fittingly ringside at Bankwest Stadium.