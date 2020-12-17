Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan vows to bounce back after KO loss to Tim Tszyu

Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan was no match for promising Australian fighter Tim Tszyu, suffering a first-round KO in Sydney.

Classy Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan has sent his best wishes to rising Australian star Tim Tszyu and assured his fans that he is “unhurt” after a brutal knockout loss in Sydney on Thursday night.

“I'm safe, I'm unhurt, but tonight wasn't my night,” Morgan said in an Instagam post.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Tim Tszyu's right hand that finished off Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan.

“Tim got the better of me early. I wish him all the best for his upcoming fight for a world title.

“I'll be back. This isn't the end for the Boman.

READ MORE:

* Tim Tszyu way too sharp for Kiwi Bowyn Morgan, wins with devastating first-round knockout

* Tim Tszyu v Bowyn Morgan: Aussie's title dream the focus despite Mark Hunt stunt at weigh-in

* 'I don't have to do that': Bowyn Morgan happy to leave the trash talk to Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen

* Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan: Kiwi boxer fighting for 'life-changing' upset, not to be a part of the show

* Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan: Managed isolation voucher hiccup leaves Kiwi boxer 'pretty annoyed'

* Kiwi boxer Bowyn Morgan lands super fight against Australian sensation Tim Tszyu



“I want to thank you all for your support and the lovely messages that have been coming through.

“This has been a hell of an experience. I can't wait to get home and see my beautiful family.”

The 31-year-old Morgan was outclassed as Tszyu battered him with a barrage of punches in the opening round in front of almost 12,000 fans.

Morgan survived one count inside the first two minutes before Tszyu ended the fight in spectacular fashion with a massive right-hand shot that sent the Kiwi to the canvas.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Bowyn Morgan hits the canvas during the light-middleweight world title elimination bout at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, on Thursday.

However, Morgan said the brutal knockout would not be the end of his career.

“Lost to the better fighter,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I just want to give a massive thank you to my sponsors and supporters for backing me.

“Thank you No Limit Boxing for having me a part of your epic show and great people I have met along the way.

”My coach Phil for being a part of this with me and missing his family for a month without Xmas and New Years.

“This wouldn’t even come close if I didn’t have these awesome people behind me. I won’t let this stop me and this is not the end.”

The victory means Tszyu could now fight Brian Castano for a world title early next year if current champion Patrick Teixeira isn't able to meet Castano before January 6.

A crowd of 11,820 was on hand for Sydney's first stadium fight since Anthony Mundine fought Danny Green in 2006.

Among the sporting celebrities ringside were AFL superstar Dustin Martin, NRL players Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Damien Cook and Jack Wighton and Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Tim Tszyu knocks down Bowyn Morgan for the second and final time.

"You guys know what's next - that's the world title here in Sydney, in Australia and let's do it 10 times the size of this," Tszyu said after the fight.

"Australia deserves this, it's part of history and I'm Aussie born.

"For my Russian fans also, utmost respect to you guys - this is for everyone."

Asked who was next, Tszyu said: "That's the thing, now the list [of potential fighters] goes on.

"For me, I only want one thing and that's the world title strap here in Australia.

"Thank you to all of you, my fans, I f...ing love you all!" he said, borrowing a line from another former Australian world champion Jeff Fenech, who was also fittingly ringside at Bankwest Stadium.

- with AAP