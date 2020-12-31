Israel Adesanya to face Jan Blachowicz for light-heavyweight crown at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya is taking on a new challenge in his first fight of 2021.

Israel Adesanya's bid to become a two-weight UFC champion has been locked in with the middleweight king set to meet light-heavyweight title-holder Jan Blachowicz on March 6 (March 7 NZ time).

UFC president Dana White revealed the news on ESPN, revealing the 'superfight' will take place at UFC 259.

A location has yet to be announced for the pay-per-view event, which also features the women's featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

Adesanya (20-) is coming off another impressive year where he defended the middleweight belt twice, recording a unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in March before a dominant second-round TKO against Brazilian rival Paulo Costa in September.

Having knocked out current No 1-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker to unify the division in October 2019, and with no fresh challengers able to stake a claim for a title shot, the Nigerian-Kiwi sought a new challenge by moving up a weight class.

It didn't take long for White to come around to the idea, with the bout in the works for the last two months as the camps worked through negotiations.

Handout Jan Blachowicz will be making his first defence of the UFC light-heavyweight title.

Importantly, the fight avoids a clash with Junior Fa's rescheduled boxing bout against Joseph Parker on February 27. Fa trains out of Auckland gym City Kickboxing and Adesanya's head trainer Eugene Bareman is playing a key role in his preparations for Parker.

Adesanya is attempting to become the eighth two-weight champion in UFC history, joining the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier. He does not have to relinquish his middleweight belt while moving up a division.

Blachowicz (27-8) will be making the first defence of his title against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

With long-time light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacating the strap for a move to heavyweight, Blachowicz captured the crown with a second-round TKO of Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of Adesanya's win over Costa.

The Polish powerhouse turns 38 in February but after a slow start to his UFC career, he has got better with age over the last three years.

Blachowicz has won eight of his last nine bouts, with three of his last four victories coming inside the distance.