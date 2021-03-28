news
Recap: Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin II - heavyweight rematch for WBC 'interim' title
Sam Wilson
09:00, Mar 28 2021
Matchroom Boxing
Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round to reclaim his WBC 'interim' heavyweight title in Gibraltar.
Dillian Whyte stops Alexander Povetkin in the fourth-round of their rematch in Gibraltar.
Stuff
