Dillian Whyte gets revenge in heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin after TKO win

Dillian Whyte defeated Alexander Povetkin in their heavyweight rematch after a TKO in the fourth round in Gibraltar on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The bruising Brit gained revenge, after losing their first clash last August, with a couple of telling right hands and a huge left which knocked down the Russian veteran.

Povetkin’s corner threw in the towel in the fourth.

Whyte’s victory makes him the mandatory challenger for compatriot Tyson Fury's WBC world title.

