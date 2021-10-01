Dan Hooker set to make quick return against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

UFC star Dan Hooker on how the power of social media helped secure his US travel visa.

Fresh off a bounce back victory at UFC 266 last week, Kiwi mixed martial artist Dan Hooker is set to make a quick return to the octagon in Abu Dhabi.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Hooker (21-10) has agreed to step in on short notice to face top five lightweight Islam Makhachev (20-1) at UFC 267 on October 30.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Dan Hooker got his UFC career back on track with a win over Nasrat Haqparast last week.

Makhachev was originally scheduled to meet Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Hooker snapped a two-fight losing streak in impressive fashion last Sunday (NZ time), shrugging off a chaotic build-up to beat rising German star Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous and move to sixth in the rankings.

After the win in Las Vegas, Hooker immediately called out the third-ranked Beneil Dariush, but a matchup against Makhachev is equally appealing.

With the highly-rated Russian sitting one spot above him, another victory for the 'Hangman' would likely put him in the top five of the division and back in the title picture.

Getty Images Islam Makhachev is riding an eight-fight win streak in the UFC.

It's a huge challenge, though. Makhachev, whose only defeat of his career came in 2015, is a teammate of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and is riding an eight-fight win streak.

The 30-year-old grappling specialist is coming off a fourth-round submission win over Thiago Moises in July.

In the lead up to the bout against Haqparast, Hooker revealed he and his City Kickboxing teammates were considering relocating to the US due to frustrations with the MIQ system, which makes planning and training for major international fights so hard in the Covid-19 environment.

It's understood Hooker had an MIQ voucher to return to New Zealand this week. But it's unclear whether he will head home or remain in the US to carry out his preparations, before heading to Abu Dhabi.

UFC 267 is headlined by the light-heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowciz and Glover Teixeira, while an interim bantamweight title clash between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen also features on the card.