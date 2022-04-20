How Andrei Mikhailovich's 'Russian Hammer' became a key weapon in his boxing arsenal

It took him three months to master, but Andrei Mikhailovich needed little over a minute to land the best punch of his burgeoning boxing career.

The Russian-born Kiwi middleweight stole the show in Brisbane this month when he detonated a perfectly timed straight right hand on King Davidson's chin early in the opening frame, sending his veteran opponent crumbling to the canvas.

The first-round knockout of the durable Davidson – a 2002 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist who had never been stopped – was the latest in a string of eye-catching displays from the 24-year-old Mikhailovich, a powerful Aucklander starting to gain attention in Australia and beyond.

In his post-fight interview, Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) described the finishing shot as the "right hand from hell", but later told Stuff he had got mixed up.

"It's actually the 'Russian Hammer'. It's the 'left hook from hell' and the 'Russian Hammer' is the right hand. I got confused on the night," he explained as he reflected on a career-best win.

"I would probably say that was the punch of my career as it took years to perfect that punch. It's a punch I've struggled with, my straight right hand.

"I've always been left-hand dominant as a fighter. And we developed that over like three months, just continuous – throw that punch, throw that punch, throw that punch. I think Isaac [Peach] my manager/trainer would agree as well, as we put all my effort in training camp into that punch.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Russian-born Kiwi middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich has chalked up 17 wins and 10 knockouts during his nascent career.

"For it to land so quickly was awesome."

Promoted by Dean Lonergan, the unbeaten Mikhailovich goes by the moniker 'Renegade' and has a backstory worthy of the Hollywood treatment. Born in Russia in 1997, Andrei and his twin brother Nikolai were given up for adoption in St Petersburg at 18 months old and brought to New Zealand by Paula and Marcel Driessen.

But life in west Auckland proved anything but idyllic for Mikhailovich, who by the age of 11 was already drinking heavily and taking drugs. A visit to a boxing gym four years later helped him turn his life around, and by the age of 20 he had turned professional. He hasn't looked back since.

Now a married father of two young children, Mikhailovich has matured considerably since those hell-raising days. A fully-qualified engineer, he remains grateful to Peach for taking him under his wing and giving him a purpose in life – even if he does find him "pretty scary".

"He's probably one of the only people in the world I'm actually scared of," Mikhailovich joked. "And there's not many people that can do that with me. I have a lot of respect for him and appreciate the amount of work he has put in. He does a really amazing job and I hold him in high regard."

They have certainly proven a formidable team and Mikhailovich believes he has developed into "one of the top dogs, if not the top dog" on the Australian middleweight scene under Peach, who also trains cruiserweight contender David Light, light heavyweight prospect Jerome Pampellone and unbeaten super featherweight Mea Motu.

To remove any doubt, he wants to fight the winner of Wednesday night's grudge match between Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) and Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) in Melbourne next, a showdown that could potentially lead to an IBF world title eliminator should Gennady Golovkin vacate and move up to super middleweight as expected.

Mikhailovich will be an interested spectator of what he called a "great fight for Australian boxing" and is on the fence when asked to pick a winner.

"As much as I don't like Hardman, and I don't mind Zerafa because I've sparred with Zerafa, I think they are both really talented," he said.

"There is an argument for both guys being the best middleweight [in Australia] at the moment, or even myself, so I'm really excited to see who the winner is, and I'll go after the winner.

"I think who wins the first three rounds of that fight wins the fight. That's just how it is. Whoever can impose themselves and their game plan."

In the meantime, Mikhailovich hopes to continue his rapid development by staying busy. He only fought twice last year, a ninth-round TKO of Shay Brock in Auckland and a two-round demolition of compatriot Alex Hanan in Sydney that went viral due to Hanan's pre-fight antics.

He would like to get out "four or five times" in 2022 to sharpen his tools as he looks to build towards an eventual world title shot and fulfil an ambition to headline a pay-per-view bill.

"I think it's really important that I'm active all the time. Regardless of the quality of opposition – if they're good, bad, ugly or indifferent – it doesn't bother me. I just want to be in the ring, getting ring time, getting exposure and feeling the feeling of fighting," Mikhailovich said.

"You can simulate a fight as much as you want in the gym, but if you're not actually in the ring fighting, that's where everything counts."

Matt King/Getty Images After a bad-tempered buildup, Andrei Mikhailovich made his fellow Kiwi Alex Hanan pay last year with a brutal stoppage.

With the likes of Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade and Jaime Munguía, middleweight is one of the most stacked divisions in boxing, and Mikhailovich is in no rush to mix it with the big boys yet ("I'm definitely still learning the trade"), though if thrown in the deep end he believes he'd be "absolutely fine".

"But I want to give myself the best shot at winning a world title, so I'd rather mature like a fine wine and when I'm ready, be 100% ready. I don't want to go in 60% ready, because then there is a 40% chance of losing," he said.

"Of course, I back myself and I really believe in who I am and what I do as a professional. I just need to give myself time to develop and mature. Not even just for my body, but mentally and stuff like that. I'm still young, I'm only 24, so I have lots of growing to do as a young man."

With four successive knockouts, Mikhailovich has gained a reputation as a bit of a puncher in recent times. Yet he was keen to stress that there was more to his game than pure power, insisting his boxing skills would always come first.

"If you have a missile, but you have no launch system, there's no point having a missile," he said. "I've always preferred my boxing ability and I've always put my boxing ability first and foremost, and my punching comes second to that."

While proud to live in New Zealand and represent his adopted nation on the world stage, Mikhailovich said his Russian roots were "a massive part" of his identity and he planned to visit the country of his birth one day.

"I haven't been back to Russia since but it is definitely in my blood. It's who I am – Andrei Mikhailovich is 'the Russian'," he said.

"Obviously there are some political issues happening with Russia and Ukraine, but if you think about the people as a whole, they are beautiful, strong people. It's a reflection of who I am.

"I always tell my kids they are half-Russian and half-Vanuatuan, because my wife is from Vanuatu. Culture is really important to me."

Mikhailovich wouldn't be drawn on the current conflict with Ukraine ("I haven’t done any research on it, so I'll stay pretty neutral on that") but said his chief concern was for the innocent civilians in both countries.

"The one thing I am worried about is just the people. The people of Ukraine, the people of Russia. People at heart are beautiful people. It's when you get big political things happening, that's when it starts to be tough. I don't know a hell of a lot about it [the war], and I haven't really looked into it, to be honest.

"Even though I'm Russian, that's just where I'm from, that just means I've got Russian blood in me. It doesn’t mean I'm politically swayed this way or that way. I live in New Zealand, I care about New Zealand politics and what's happening here."