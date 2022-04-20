'So well deserved': David Tua in the US for National Boxing Hall of Fame induction

David Tua poses for the camera before the final fight of his 59-fight career, a 2013 loss to Alexander Ustinov in Hamilton.

Kiwi boxing legend David Tua has travelled to the United States ahead of his induction to the National Boxing Hall of Fame in California on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Three classes will be inducted into the Hall at the prestigious event at the Crystal Ballroom in Montebello, which has been delayed for two years due to the global pandemic.

The 49-year-old Tua – a 1992 Olympic bronze medallist and leading heavyweight contender – is part of the 2020 class, alongside such luminaries as Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali and Pipino Ceuvas.

Although Tua was never crowned a world champion, losing to Lennox Lewis in 2000 in his only shot at world honours, he was one of the most popular fighters of the 1990s and the 2000s due to his ferocious knockout power and engaging personality.

The Samoan-born slugger beat several world champions during a 59-fight career that began in December 1992, including John Ruiz, Oleg Maskaev, Hasim Rahman and Michael Moorer.

Tua hung up his gloves in November 2013 after dropping a decision to Alexander Ustinov to finish with a record of 52 wins, five defeats and two draws, with 43 knockouts.

The ‘Tuaman’ now runs a gym in south Auckland where he trains young fighters and is also involved in charity work in the community.

Former rugby league star Monty Betham Jr – son of Samoan-born boxer Monty Betham – paid tribute to his friend on Instagram, saying like many he had been “inspired” by Tua over the years.

Alongside a photo of the pair together in 2012, Betham – who fought nine times as a professional himself – said Tua’s induction to the Hall of Fame was “so well deserved” and he was “grateful for everything you have done for Samoa and New Zealand.”

The National Boxing Hall of Fame was set up by Bill and Linda Dempsey to honour fighters and participants from the sport’s past.

The class of 2021 includes former two-division champion Virgil Hill, matchmaker Antonio Curtis, boxing historian Henry Hascup and promoter Ricardo Maldonado.

This year’s inductees are former heavyweight champion Pinklon Thomas, ex-bantamweight titlist Eva Jones Young, boxing writers Flo Anthony and Doug Krikorian and former trainer and Atlantic City Hall of Fame founder Ray McCline.