Kiwi cruiserweight contender David Light earns stunning first round TKO in Florida

Kiwi crusierweight David Light, seen here in action against Lance Bryant in 2018, improves to 18-0 with his latest victory.

Unbeaten Kiwi cruiserweight David Light boosted his chances of earning a world title shot by stopping Anthony Martinez in the first round to claim the vacant WBO International title in Hialeah, Florida on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

Light hadn't fought for more than 16 months but showed no signs of ring rust as he blasted out home fighter Martinez inside the first three minutes of their scheduled 10-rounder at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino.

The Aucklander landed a chopping right hand near the end of the first frame that sent the 23-year-old Martinez tumbling to the canvas.

The Cuban-American bravely made it back to his feet and managed to beat referee Frank Gentile's count, but he looked on unsteady legs and the contest was rightly waved off to give Light an impressive first round TKO victory and the WBO International cruiserweight belt.

Coming into the contest, Light had been ranked 15th by the WBO, while Martinez was in 14th spot with the same organisation.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is certain to rise up those rankings on the back of his latest win, which extends his undefeated streak to 18, with 11 knockouts.

Martinez, a big-punching local prospect who had never faced anyone of Light's calibre, drops to 12-2 with the loss, which came 2 minutes and 57 seconds into the opening round.

Despite fighting in his opponent's hometown, the 30-year-old Light had been supremely confident ahead of his first bout outside Australia and New Zealand as a professional.

He told Stuff last month that he'd had a "really, really good camp" with trainer Issac Peach in west Auckland and had been sparring with Kiwi heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele (7-1-2, 6 KOs) to get him in prime condition for the bigger Martinez.

After reviewing fight footage of his opponent, Light believed he would have too much ring savvy and that proved to be the case as 'The Great White' put himself firmly in the mix for an eventual tilt at the WBO championship.

Britain's Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) is the man currently in possession of that belt, though the 29-year-old has spoken of his desire to move up to the heavyweight division in the near future if he can't secure a unification clash with either IBF titleholder Mairis Briedis or WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.

Light said he and his team had been in regular communication with the WBO and were "already planning on when we're going to be taking that world title shot".

"Hopefully it is this year – we would have said that a couple of years ago, but you never know what's going to happen, I guess," Light said.

Light's quick finish continues a golden run for the Peach Boxing gym's growing stable. Both Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone claimed dominant victories in Brisbane last month, while Mea Motu captured the vacant NZPBC super featherweight title in Auckland last weekend with a hard-fought decision over Baby Nansen.