'A huge opportunity': David Nyika relishing chance to fight on 'massive' world title bill

With the Commonwealth Games on the horizon, David Nyika knows he will be taking a big risk when he steps into the ring for only his third professional fight in Melbourne next month.

The 26-year-old is poised to chase an unprecedented third gold in Birmingham in July, having topped the podium in Glasgow and on the Gold Coast at light heavyweight and heavyweight respectively.

But the chance to fight on the undercard of Australian George Kambosos' historic world lightweight unification clash with Devin Haney at a sold-out Marvel Stadium was one he simply couldn't pass up.

"This is a huge opportunity," Nyika, who competes at cruiserweight, said of appearing on a stacked bill across the ditch that also features compatriots Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio.

"Obviously you are fighting in a big arena, [with an] international, global broadcast. It's massive.

"Just getting my face in front of that audience is so important, and I have to thank [Kambosos' promoter] Lou DiBella and Duco [Events] for teeing this up for me, because it's a massive deal for boxing, not just for me, but for New Zealand boxing and Australasian boxing."

Nyika (2-0, 2 KOs) hasn't fought since an impressive first round stoppage of Frenchman Anthony Carpin last December, on the same night his good friend and training partner Joseph Parker won his rematch with Dereck Chisora in dominant fashion.

SAM WILSON/STUFF Kiwi duo Joseph Parker and David Nyika are put through their paces by trainer Andy Lee at Tyson Fury's Morecambe gym.

His imminent return in a six-rounder against an opponent that is yet to be determined came as a surprise and there will no doubt be a few nervous officials at Olympic House when he starts trading heavy leather on June 5.

However, after almost six months out, Nyika is understandably "busting" to get back to doing what he does best and is not even contemplating picking up an injury, as Australian Justis Huni did against Paul Gallen last year to wreck his Olympic dream.

"There's always a chance of injury, especially in a sport like boxing. But I can't really walk around with that in the back of my mind so I'm just taking every fight as it comes, and obviously I'm going to have to do whatever I have to do in order to win," he said.

"I'm fit and healthy, I'm mentally well, physically well. I've had the best preparation over the past six months and I'm just busting to get back in that squared circle."

Nyika may not know who will be standing across the ring yet ("We had an opponent pull out in the last few days, but there's a whole list of dudes that are keen to try and take my head off"), but hopes to get some much-needed rounds in the bank after two successive blowouts.

He admitted that finding someone who could stand up to his combination of speed and power at this stage of his career was a tricky business.

"We're trying to find someone who is going to take me into deeper waters. I don't want a quick finish, but if it happens that way, it happens that way," Nyika said.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing David Nyika is itching to get back in the ring having not fought since a first round blowout of Anthony Carpin in December.

"I didn't expect the last two guys to quit within the first three minutes, I didn't think I earned it.

"I need someone who doesn't give a shit whether or not they are going to take a few shots. I need to get those rounds in. Obviously I need to test myself, as well as test the other guy's noggin."

One thing Nyika can be certain of is that there will be a new voice in his corner. Irishman Andy Lee – under whom he has been training in Morecambe alongside Parker – has not travelled to Australia, so Noel Thornberry will be the man barking instructions.

Currently a promotional free agent, Nyika said he was enjoying working with Thornberry, a straight-talking Australian who has coached former heavyweight world title challenger Alex Leapai, among others. He was non-committal when asked whether he planned to stick with Lee in the long term.

"I'm just going to play it by ear. I'm really enjoying this camp. I don't see why I can’t use a few different coaches depending on where I am. It's still a little bit up in the air – having those options is great," he said.

Once the Commonwealth Games are out the way, Nyika hopes to step up his level of competition and start competing for titles. Having had the unique privilege of training alongside recently retired heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at his Morecambe gym, he believes he's ready for tougher challenges.

"I've worked with the best of the best in the UK, in terms of heavyweights and cruiserweights, so I know exactly where I stand and I know my ability is right up there with the best," Nyika said.

"I don't see why I shouldn't get the ball rolling as soon as possible and start taking some bigger fights and winning titles.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport David Nyika poses with his gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He will chase a third this year in Birmingham.

"It's just a matter of being comfortable fighting in a stable that I can train fulltime at, and obviously taking the opportunities as they come, such as this card next month. It's one of those opportunities you just can't turn down."

Nyika doesn't want too many more soft touches put in front of him, even though of his two opponents to date, "the first guy was 3-0 and the second guy was a 13-fight veteran".

"Flattening dudes is not a good look. I just need to get some rounds and find hardy guys who will give me problems," he said, adding that he would "100%" be ready to face his Glasgow team-mate and leading contender David Light in the near future.

Nyika stopped Light (18-0, 11 KOs) in the amateurs in 2015 and believes another meeting between the pair is inevitable.

"He's earned a lot of respect in the cruiserweight division," Nyika said of Light, who is closing in on a WBO world title shot after a knockout victory in Florida last weekend.

"I think our paths will collide at some point, and I'll be more than ready for that."

As for next month's main event in Melbourne, Nyika is backing WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) to get the job done against American Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), who owns the WBC strap, and sees similarities in his and the Australian's gritty boxing journeys.

"I've doubted Kambosos once, and I feel like I shouldn't do it again. He's one of those guys, I hate to say it, but similar to myself he's been working with the best of the best [Kambosos was a long-term sparring partner for the great Manny Pacquiao], and he's gone under the radar for so long.

Al Bello/Getty Images Australian George Kambosos stunned the world last November when he upset Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

"He hasn't let the occasion get to him. He's a dog, I can't doubt his ability any more. I'd like to think Kambosos can get it over the line."

Should he come through his bout on June 5 unscathed, Nyika will turn his attention to capturing more gold for New Zealand in Birmingham, a prospect he is clearly relishing.

"I'm pumped. These next few months are going to be hectic," he said. "I haven't studied the opposition too much, I've got a small group of guys who are doing the legwork, the stats, and they'll have that ready for me in order to make sure I have the best insight into who is there and who to look out for.

"I'll put my best foot forward every day, any day."