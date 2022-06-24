'A bit racist': David Tua and the infamous 'O for Awesome' saga

A young David Tua appeared on a celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune following his Olympic heroics.

'The People's Champion', a four-part series retracing David Tua's life and career 30 years after he captured bronze at the 1992 Olympics, will be published on Stuff on Sunday.

On the personalised plates of David Tua's black Mini Cooper is a phrase every bit as synonymous with the heavyweight great as his feared left hook: 040SUM.

It's a mark of Tua's character that he's able to poke fun at himself almost 30 years on from that infamous appearance on Wheel of Fortune, when he was widely ridiculed for something he didn't say.

Tua was a nervous 19-year-old fresh from winning bronze at the Barcelona Olympics when he took part in a celebrity edition of the popular game show on October 10, 1992.

On his first spin of the wheel, the Samoan-born slugger made the mistake of requesting a vowel (the rules meant only consonants were allowed at that stage).

But it was the descriptor he used that would change his life forever.

Chris McKeen/Stuff David Tua's black Mini Cooper outside his Onehunga boxing gym carries a self-deprecating message.

What many viewers heard – or chose to hear – Tua say was "O for awesome".

He has always maintained he said "O for Olsen", in reference to trailblazing Samoan rugby league icon Olsen Filipaina, one of his heroes growing up.

And yet for some reason Tua's entirely plausible explanation was disregarded, and the expression stuck.

The show's late host, Phillip Leishman, insisted Tua had uttered the immortal line and was backed up by several producers.

As a result, Tua suffered the indignity of having his intelligence mocked by the public and a Pākehā-dominated media that seldom gave a platform to Pacific voices.

Like punches in the ring, he was expected to take those hurtful jibes on the chin and laugh them off.

Only by embracing those three words – which over the years have been emblazoned on T-shirts, mugs and pillows, and even given name to a beer – was Tua able to take the sting out of them.

Tua did not respond to requests for comment, but told author Patrick Skene for his 2020 book 'The Big O: The life and times of Olsen Filipaina', that he had "made peace" with being misquoted and was happy to be "linked in with the great Olsen Filipaina".

Yet it seems perverse that he should have to come to terms with a phrase he never uttered, while having his own account of the saga ignored.

Asked why so many New Zealanders were quick to mock someone who had just represented their country with distinction, Samoan actor and filmmaker Oscar Kightley doesn't hold back.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Since retiring, David Tua has opened a boxing gym in south Auckland where he trains young fighters.

"I think they are a bit racist. There's no other way to put it really," he said.

"I think those racist people were keen to believe the stereotype [about Pasifika people] and cast him in that role, which was terribly unfair and disrespectful."

Kightley, who grew up in the same village as Tua, said his fellow Samoan was long overdue an apology for the episode and had shown great dignity over the years by "not letting it get to him".

"David's always had a pretty positive attitude to life, whatever happens," Kightley said.

"Out of the ring he's been through some tough times, and he's always fought through and he's always had that smile and that dignity and that respect for his family and for his community. He's never dishonoured himself.

"I don't think people appreciate that aspect of David Tua enough."

Dr David Small, a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury who has researched race in New Zealand, agrees that racism played a part in Tua's take being disregarded.

"I have to say I bought into the 'O for Awesome' story from the time it happened until I heard the alternative account of it," he said.

"It's one of these things where the big headline – even if it's false – you remember it and you don't hear the corrective afterwards."

Chris McKeen/Stuff David Tua was recognised for his outstanding work for youth in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Small was in no doubt that the prevailing attitudes of the time meant people would "more readily believe that someone like David Tua would actually think 'awesome' started with an 'O' than they would with a Pākehā equivalent, a John Kirwan or whoever."

"To readily jump in and believe that what they thought they heard was what they actually heard, that can't happen without racism," he said.

He was not surprised that Tua had made light of the incident over the years, saying this was common within minority communities as people sought to fit in.

"What alternative does he have, other than accommodate it, and make the most of it?", Small asked.

"People who are subjected to that form of racism in our supposedly non-racist society are constantly accommodating things like that, which perhaps don't have that same level of profile.

"But if everybody who was on the receiving end of something like that made a great big scene about it, they then become targets in other ways as well.

"That's how communities like the Pasifika community learn to survive and function in this society – not stopping the conversation at every point where something like this happens."

Since retiring from boxing in 2013 with a record of 52 wins, two draws and five losses, Tua has preferred to keep a low-profile, training youngsters in his Onehunga gym and engaging in charity and community work.

Chris McKeen/Stuff David Tua says his humble background and Christian faith have inspired him to help the less fortunate.

The 49-year-old was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to youth, boxing and the community in 2019 in recognition of his efforts to help the less fortunate.

Tua told Stuff last year that his humble background and Christian faith had inspired him to look out for others.

"I believe that it has a lot to do with my upbringing, but in this part of my life I also believe it is the right thing to do," he said.

"You don't have to look too far to know what's going on in this world. If we can help one person, then it's a good thing."

Lawrence Smith/Stuff David Tua was one of the top heavyweights of his era but fell agonisingly short of winning a world title.

Earlier this year, Tua also earned recognition for his sporting exploits when he was inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in California.

Kightley said he was "beyond stoked" Tua had been recognised by his peers and "people who measure the greats of boxing".

"I hope that makes him really proud of what he achieved in the sport. Even though he's not that kind of person – he's a humble guy."