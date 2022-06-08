Former All Blacks Carlos Spencer and Liam Messam to appear on Fight for Life bill

Former All Black Liam Messam talks about his reasons for fighting ex-Warriors James Gavet.

Two former All Blacks and two of New Zealand’s top boxing prospects have been confirmed to appear on the undercard of next month’s Fight for Life promotion in Auckland.

Rugby greats Carlos Spencer and Liam Messam will return to the ring against ex-Kiwis star Paul Whatuira and Samoan league prop James Gavet respectively, on a stacked bill topped by All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu and former Warriors star Wairangi Koopu.

They will be joined on the card by undefeated pair Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0, 10 KOs) and Jerome Pampellone (12-0, 6 KOs), who are both on event promoter Dean Lonergan’s books.

READ MORE:

* What makes league and rugby players think they'd be good at boxing?

* How Andrei Mikhailovich made the 'Russian Hammer' a deadly weapon in his boxing arsenal

* New Plymouth's Fight Night back with support from Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker



The 46-year-old Spencer is fighting for the first time since 2014, when he was stopped in third round by Monty Betham Jr. He said he was looking forward to lacing up the gloves again.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Carlos Spencer is returning to the ring for the first time since his 2014 loss to Monty Betham Jr in Hamilton.

“It’s a long time between drinks since the Monty bout. I knew I was the underdog but took it for the challenge and more importantly for charity reasons,” he said.

“After so much water under the bridge, it’s good to be testing myself once again in the spirit of charity. I am also looking forward to facing Paul because if I know anything about Paul, it’s that he’ll bring it on the night.”

A percentage of the tickets sold for the event will be donated to I Am Hope, a mental health and suicide prevention charity.

Two-time NRL champion Whatuira, who has had well-documented struggles with his mental health, hopes his participation will help spread awareness on a “silent issue”.

“Mental health is everybody’s business. When you isolate yourself, loneliness becomes toxic,” Whatuira, who played 16 tests for New Zealand, said.

“As an advocate, I am grateful to be able to draw more attention to what is often a silent issue, particularly in our youth and in the Māori community.”

Messam (3-0, O KOs) has designs on one day competing for the New Zealand heavyweight title as he prepares for his second fight this year, having beaten Thomas Russell on points in New Plymouth in May.

He has been sparring with Olympic medallist David Nyika and training under former New Zealand champion Cairo George to get himself in the best condition possible.

“I am excited to be a part of this card and really looking forward to the exposure it provides for our young up-and-coming boxers,” he said.

The former Chiefs and Mooloos stalwart is likely to have his hands full against Gavet, the much-travelled prop who at 32 is six years younger than his rival.

FOX SPORT Andrei Mikhailovich scores a quick win in Australia with a brutal first round knockout of King Davidson.

Gavet said his participation was mainly guided by a desire to put mental health in the spotlight, after his own struggles with alcohol and depression led to a failed suicide attempt.

“Mental health is such an important cause and I’m living proof of how serious it is and how it can derail your life if not looked after,” Gavet said.

“I’ve had some close friends take their own lives and am fortunate to be alive after trying to end my own life.

“When I struggled with my own demons, I needed good people around me to pull me through. As a young Pacific Islander this is the perfect opportunity to give back to my community and let other young men and women who’re going through it know, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, just keep going.”

Meanwhile, middleweight Mikhailovich and cruiserweight Pampellone will look to extend their undefeated streaks when they take on Francis Waitai (5-0, 0 KOs) and Joshua Francis (12-1-1, 9 KOs) respectively.

The pair – who train out of Isaac Peach’s west Auckland gym – are two of New Zealand’s brightest prospects with ambitions to compete at world level.

Peach expects Francis, who is trained by former New Zealand heavywight Shane Cameron, to provide Pampellone with a stern test.

“This is a title-worthy bout, I've got no idea why it's not,” Peach said.

“The pair have had only one loss in 28 fights. It's certainly a s..t ton more eligible than a lot of rubbish we've seen masquerading as title fights in recent years.

“All respect to Shane, but his gym is a corporate gym facility – we have real fighters here, multiple world rated champions who are targeting worlds titles in their future.

PHOTOSPORT Jerome Pampellone with his trainer Isaac Peach, who is expecting a tough test against Joshua Francis.

“I'm pretty sure even Chuckie Francis did a lot of training with Cam Todd as a teenager before Shane took him under his wing, whereas most of my guys I've trained from the ground up.

“This is a scrap between two aggressive talented boxers with a crowd-pleasing style and it should be for a bloody title, end of story."

Cameron agreed that there should be a title on the line and said he couldn’t see the contest going the distance.

“I see plenty of holes in Jerome’s style and I am sure they see plenty of holes in ours, so it comes down to who sees the openings on the night and when the opening is found, someone is going to go to sleep,” he said.

AT A GLANCE

What: Fight for Life

When: Thursday, July 21

Where: Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Undercard

Carlos Spencer v Paul Whatuira

Liam Messam v James Gavet

Andrei Mikhailovich v Francis Waitai

Jerome Pampellone v Joshua ‘Chuckie’ Francis

Where to get help