David Nyika eyes another fight before Commonwealth Games after shining on the big stage

David Nyika was taken the distance for the first time as a pro by Australian Karim Maatalla in Melbourne.

David Nyika is his own biggest critic, so was never going to be completely satisfied after being taken the distance for the first time in his young pro career in Melbourne last weekend.

The amateur standout was involved in a crowd-pleasing five-round scrap with Karim Maatalla on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr's unification clash with Devin Haney on Sunday, earning a unanimous decision over the rugged Australian to progress to 3-0 as a professional.

The 26-year-old cruiserweight showcased some of the skills that helped him win Olympic bronze and two Commonwealth Games golds as he out-fought the game Maatalla over five rounds to get the nod 49-46 (twice) and 48-47 on the scorecards.

READ MORE:

* Former All Blacks Carlos Spencer and Liam Messam to appear on Fight for Life bill

* Junior Fa to appeal knockout loss to Lucas Browne, claiming unintentional foul punches

* 'It's pretty planned out': Kiwi cruiserweight David Light on the verge of a world title shot



But while he was pleased to get some much-needed rounds under his belt having won his first two paid contests by quick stoppage, Nyika still saw plenty of room for improvement.

"Realistically, I'd give it like a C-," Nyika said of his performance against the former chef, which came almost six months after his last outing.

"It was exactly what I needed. I needed some tough opposition, someone who can actually take the shots as well as give them back."

The uncertainty of being in a swing bout and not knowing when he would be called upon didn't help matters, with Nyika even in the dark about how long he would be fighting for.

"I didn't really know until after the Junior [Fa] fight that I was definitely going to be on. And then there was still uncertainty around how many rounds I was going to be fighting as well," he said.

"I actually came back to the corner after the fourth round, and I was like, 'coach is it one more round, yeah? Because I wasn't sure if it was four, five or six!

"[It was] a little bit weird, but that's kind of where I'm at right now. We'll have to deal with that but before long I'll be calling my own shots well in advance."

Still, there was little doubt Nyika landed the more telling blows throughout the contest, even if Maatalla had his moments and landed a few too many clean shots for the New Zealander's liking.

He admitted getting a bit sloppy after not being troubled by Maatalla's power as he sought to put on an enjoyable spectacle for the bumper crowd.

"To be honest, I was probably too comfortable taking some of the shots at times. It's just unnecessary, taking all that punishment," Nyika said.

At the same time, as I am technically unsigned right now ... I want to make sure that people want me on their cards. I want to give them entertaining fights, and having a good dance partner is all part of that.

"I feel like he was the right opponent at the right time, so I have to credit him."

Another way Nyika sought to charm fans inside the stadium and watching around the world was with his "funky walkout".

In tribute to someone he regards as "one of our top performers on the world stage", the proud Kiwi strutted out wearing a costume inspired by Star Wars spinoff 'the Book of Boba Fett'.

"I really wanted to pay homage to [New Zealand actor] Temuera Morrison, who was the star of the Boba Fett series, because I think he did a really great job adding his own culture and his own flavour into the TV show," Nyika said.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images David Nyika says Junior Fa's brutal knockout defeat to Lucas Browne was "shocking and disappointing".

"I'm hoping he got to see it. I'm looking forward to doing it again. It was a cool opportunity to express a bit of my own personality on the big stage."

For Sunday's fight, Nyika had Noel Thornberry in his corner in place of regular trainer Andy Lee. He would "100%" like to work with the "very knowledgeable" Australian again, so much so that he is trying to squeeze in one more fight before returning to the amateur scene to pursue a third gold in Birmingham next month.

"I've potentially got another fight that I can announce in the next week or so, depending on a few bits and bobs," Nyika revealed.

"I'm just trying to stay as active as I can as it's the only way that I’m going to keep developing, especially early on in my pro career.

"The important thing now is just getting the rounds in and getting my face out there."

Nyika was the last of the Kiwi contingent on the undercard to go out, with heavyweight duo Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio experiencing mixed fortunes.

Fa suffered a shock first round knockout to veteran slugger Lucas Browne, his second defeat in a row, while Ahio secured a slightly unsatisfying TKO victory to extend his unbeaten sequence to 19 when his opponent retired on his stool with an elbow injury.

Nyika didn't see either fight in the flesh ("we didn’t have the live feed backstage, so I was having to get live updates from Facebook") but said Fa's crushing defeat was "shocking and disappointing".

"That's just the nature of our sport," Nyika admitted. "And then Hemi’s bout seemed to fall flat a little bit as well so I'm glad that I managed to add something to the bill.

"I'm proud of them, I've looked up to them for a long time and it's really cool to be able to fight on the same bill."