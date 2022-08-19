Mea Motu looking to make a knockout statement against first international opponent

Undefeated Kiwi boxer Mea Motu is relishing fighting her first international opponent and hopes to make a statement to the watching world when she returns to the ring on Friday night.

Kaitāia's Motu (12-0, 5 KOs) – who made history earlier this year by winning a fourth national title – meets Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan (11-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight contest at Auckland's ABA Stadium.

Training out of Isaac Peach's west Auckland gym, the mother-of-five found competition increasingly hard to come by during the pandemic, having to jump between weight classes in search of worthy foes on the domestic scene.

But now the country's borders are open, Motu expects to find more willing dance partners as she sets her sights on winning a world title in her preferred super bantamweight division.

"It's been really stressful trying to find opponents for me, as literally no-one wants to fight me," Motu, ranked 10th in the IBF's super featherweight world rankings, told Stuff.

"They either just want to delay it or they say, 'ah we're not ready, we'll fight her at the end of the year'. But [with the opening of the borders] we've got people in my weight now."

Nick Depree/NDepree.com Mea Motu says it has been "really stressful" for her team to find opponents who are willing to fight her.

Motu is grateful then that Phanan has accepted the challenge to come and fight her in New Zealand, but admitted she knew little about the 20-year-old's pedigree, other than "we've got similar records".

Phanan is riding an eight-fight winning streak, albeit against opponents with a combined record of nine wins and 32 losses.

The fact that she has six stoppages from 13 bouts suggests she can bang a bit, not that Motu is worried about her power, having mixed it with "bigger women who definitely can punch".

In her most recent outing, Motu jumped up two weight classes to outpoint the rugged Baby Nansen and come away with the vacant NZPBC super featherweight title.

Besides, she feels "a lot stronger" at her natural weight, saying it is Phanan who should be concerned about having her clock cleaned come Saturday.

"That's the No 1 goal – to go for the knockout. This is my first international fight … finally hitting the world stage which is what our goal has always been," Motu said of her desire to put on a show and become a world champion.

Should she get past Phanan as expected, Motu and her team will step up their world title quest against Tauranga-born, Australia-based Cherneka 'Sugar Neekz' Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs), who holds the IBF super bantamweight belt.

Nick Depree/NDEPREE.COM Mea Motu has won a record four national titles, but now her focus is on becoming a world champion.

Their long-rumoured trans-Tasman battle has been held up by Johnson taking part in a reality TV show across the ditch.

"We're still waiting for the opportunity there [against Johnson]. She hasn't been able to train. So once she gets back into training, we will definitely fight. Hopefully by the end of the year, at the latest," Motu said.

But if she is going to wrest that world title from her fellow Māori (Johnson hails from the Ngāti Ranginui iwi) then Motu will have to head into the lion's den, a prospect she finds exciting rather than daunting.

"I would definitely have to go overseas for that [fight], I would have to go into her territory, which would likely be Melbourne," Motu said, adding it would be "awesome" to fight abroad for the first time as a pro.

With the carrot of an imminent world title shot dangling before her, Motu knows she can't afford to slip up against Phanan and won't be taking her Thai rival lightly.

She has been training hard under the husband and wife team of Isaac and Alina Peach and said she felt "really strong" at 126lbs, a few pounds above her favoured weight class.

"This will probably be the best I've ever been healthwise, as I've always suffered from asthma and bad sinuses. This is the first time that my sinuses or my asthma hasn't played up [in camp]," Motu said.

A fully fit and firing 'Nightmea' is certainly a frightening prospect for Phanan.