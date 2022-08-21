'I'll keep chipping away': Joseph Parker's plan to stop Joe Joyce

When he pounded his way to a dominant decision win over Derek Chisora last December, Joseph Parker never imagined it would be 10 months before he climbed between the ropes again.

Having just produced one of the finest performances of his 32-fight career, the Kiwi heavyweight spoke of his desire to keep busy in pursuit of his goal to become a two-time champion.

But any momentum he gained from that impressive showing in Manchester was squandered in the ensuing months for reasons beyond his control.

First he was forced to pass up an IBF world title eliminator with Filip Hrgovic due to an elbow injury. Then he had to wait for his manager David Higgins to find him a new promoter after a multi-fight deal with Matchroom came to an end.

That process took time, Higgins talking to interested parties on both sides of the Atlantic before finally settling on a long-term agreement with British promotional upstart Boxxer due to their exclusive broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

Yet the inking of that contract in June threw Parker's proposed WBO world title eliminator with the No 1-ranked Joe Joyce into doubt, since the Brit is attached to rival network BT Sport.

MATCHROOM BOXING Joseph Parker believes he's learning something new every day during camp with his trainer Andy Lee.

Joyce's furious promoter Frank Warren accused Parker of reneging on a deal, even though the Kiwi's team insisted no contract had been signed for their mooted July 2 meeting at London's Wembley Arena.

By that stage, any hope of resurrecting the fight seemed dead in the water, until a surprise announcement earlier this month that the pair would get it on in Manchester on September 25 (NZT).

For Parker (30-2, 21 KOs), it's a relief that all the talking is finally over and he intends to take his wrath out on Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medallist known as the 'Juggernaut' for his relentless style.

"I've been practising patience and I'm very happy that I've been able to lock in the fight now," Parker said of his "frustrating" year.

"It's a good, challenging fight at this stage of my career, fighting someone like Joyce, who's got this reputation of having a good engine, coming forward, throwing a lot of punches.

"A lot of people think he is unbeatable because he can take a punch and he gets most of his opponents out of there. But like I said in the press conference, he hasn't fought anyone like me.

"I've had more than double the fights he's had so I've got experience under my belt. This will be his toughest fight."

After all the bad blood in the build up, Parker appears even more fired up than usual for what looms as a pivotal fight in his career – and one for which he enters as a slight betting underdog

He has clearly been irritated by Warren's underhand dealings and Joyce's jibes, saying the bout wouldn't be happening if he hadn't instructed his team to get it signed, even if it meant he would be tied to a rematch and it would only be shown on BT Sport.

James Chance/Getty Images A 2016 Olympic silver medallist, Joe Joyce is unbeaten in 14 fights and has knocked out 13 opponents.

"I just said to David [Higgins] and Boxxer and Sky that I wanted to fight Joyce, so I'll leave it to you guys to sort it out. And they went out and sorted it out," Parker explained.

"A fight shouldn't take three, four, five months to lock in. It only takes that long if the deal is not right and people are trying to pull wool over your eyes and all this kind of stuff."

Parker revealed Warren originally sent him a contract for a three-fight deal, but he was reluctant "to sign my life away" against an opponent who is "not even a champion".

He insisted it was the Hall of Fame promoter who couldn't fulfill the original offer they shook hands on "because he jumped the gun and didn't check with the team".

"Then he offered me another deal, so he's the one who broke it first! So why should I even trust his handshake?" Parker asked.

James Chance/Getty Images Veteran promoter Frank Warren accused Joseph Parker of reneging on a deal to face Joe Joyce in July.

"The first time they were asking for three fights, and this time they are saying that if you don't do the rematch clause, then you can't have the fight. And we were like 'stuff it, we'll sign it and we'll beat you twice'.

"Everything was last minute. There was still no signed contract the day of the press conference! It shouldn't have been a rush as it took seven, eight months."

To prepare for Joyce, Parker has returned to his Morecambe base where trainer Andy Lee is whipping him into shape at Tyson Fury's gym.

The Irishman's influence has helped rekindle Parker's fire for the sport and the benefits of their partnership were there for all to see against Chisora, with Parker punching with more authority and showing improved ring generalship.

This will be only Parker's third fight with Lee in his corner and he said he was learning something new every day in camp with the former WBO middleweight champion.

The pair were working on "not just one, but a few game plans" to take down the 'Juggernaut' and move Parker one step closer to a world title shot.

"To be a top fighter, if one plan isn't working you have to be able to adjust and adapt and change to another plan," Parker said.

"This is the perfect fight for us to showcase the skills that I have, the things we have been working on, the improvements and the power I do possess as a heavyweight. As I do have good power.

"It's about throwing it with bad intentions and landing in the right spot."

While renowned for his sturdy chin, Joyce has looked easy to hit at times and in his previous outing against journeyman Christian Hammer in July was repeatedly clipped with an overhand right as he ploughed forward.

James Chance/Getty Images Christian Hammer was able to land some heavy blows on Joe Joyce during his most recent fight in July.

Parker said it would be a big mistake for the heavy-handed Joyce to walk him down in the same gung-ho fashion and vowed to chop down the 198cm giant.

"Every heavyweight has power. The aim of boxing is to hit and not get hit. My goal is to go in there and do the hitting and not get hit. I'm not so worried about his power but I don't want to get hit," he said.

"So he's thinking he can walk me down, but there's only so much a heavyweight or someone's chin or someone's body or whatever it is can take.

"If he thinks I have no power and can't hurt him, I'll keep chipping away at him. I'll keep chipping until he's gone."

As usual, Parker's good friend Tyson Fury has been alongside the New Zealander in the gym "motivating and pushing and helping".

The WBC champion – whose own fighting future remains unclear after several aborted retirements – sparred Joyce before the first of his three fights with Deontay Wilder and Parker plans to ask him for "an insight into what works" against his countryman.

Fury's mental health battles have been well documented, but Parker recently revealed that he too had found life tough at the top after capturing the vacant WBO title against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2016, aged 24.

Back then, Parker felt he was fighting more for his boxing-mad father Dempsey and then-trainer Kevin Barry, who desperately wanted to guide a fighter to a heavyweight championship after falling short with David Tua.

"I didn't really feel fulfilled or the happiness I thought I should feel being champion of the world," Parker explained. "Yeah, of course it was fun, but I wasn't really in the moment to enjoy it properly.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Joseph Parker says he didn’t feel "fully happy" after winning the WBO world heavyweight title in 2016.

"I did do it for myself [as well], but I thought I would have felt happy being champion of the world. But I wasn't fully happy. Not happy like I am now."

Now 30 and the father of four young girls, Parker is in a better place mentally and more equipped to deal with the pressures of this most unforgiving of sports.

The fire and motivation to succeed still burns inside him, but unlike before he's able to savour the moment.

"The goal is always to be a two-time world champion but I don't want to think that far ahead," he said.

"I just want to leave it there, lingering in the back somewhere, focus on this fight ahead of me and appreciate the camp and appreciate the process of getting to this fight.

"And then just enjoy it. Because these moments don't last forever."