Tyson Fury names his price for an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua for the second time to retain his heavyweight titles in Jeddah.

Tyson Fury has named his price for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to find an undisputed heavyweight champion, demanding £500 million (NZ$953 million) and setting a seven-day deadline for a deal to be completed.

The clamour for a showdown between WBC champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) and WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has grown after the Ukrainian successfully defended his belts against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last weekend.

And the 34-year-old Fury has delivered an ultimatum to boxing’s money men, warning that he will walk away from the sport for good on September 1 if his demands aren’t met.

“For all these suitors out there that want to make the fight, I'm going to give you all seven days until September 1st to come up with the money, if not thank you very much, it's been a blast, I'm retired,” Fury said in a video posted on social media.

“All offers submitted must be to my lawyer in writing with proof of funds, so let the games begin.”

Fury has flirted with retirement since knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, but took to Twitter shortly after Usyk’s split decision win over Joshua to say the “Gypsy King is here to stay forever” and boast that he would “annihilate” the Ukrainian.

“I'll be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them were s...e. It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I've ever seen,’’ Fury said.

“It was bulls..t! I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F...ing s...e. Get your f...ing chequebook out cause the Gypsy King is here to stay forever!”

Meanwhile, Usyk has hinted he may hang up his gloves unless he can land a fight for all the marbles with Fury, saying in his post-fight interview: “If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all.”

Nick Potts/AP Tyson Fury has demanded a massive pay day to come out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

The heavyweight division hasn’t had an undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, back in the three-belt era.

Fury later went on UK radio station TalkSPORT and said he would want £500 million (NZ$953 million) to make the fight happen.

He said he didn’t respect Usyk and dismissed him as a threat, saying he “couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding.”

“I’ve seen more excitement in Morecambe on a Friday night,” Fury joked, criticising Usyk’s technical style.

“I didn’t think Usyk landed a worthwhile punch in 24 rounds.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren admitted it would be a challenge to meet the “financial expectations of both guys” as talks ramp up between the two camps.

“It has to be much bigger than that [Usyk v Joshua II] because you've got two undisputed fighters and the first time the four belts have been on the line,” Warren said.

“It's a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated, which is quite unusual.”